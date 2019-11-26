Massimo Giachetti

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is facing numerous headwinds. Advertising and theatre spending are yet to recover from pandemic lows, cable cutting is affecting the legacy business and investments in streaming are burning through cash and will continue to do so in FY 2023. Most of these setbacks are temporary though, and the company is setting itself up for long term success with current spending. Media content is a long term asset that can be monetized through licensing, broadcasting and streaming, maybe even forever if the quality is high enough. As the streaming service scales, aggressive growth spending decreases, and as the advertising and theatre markets recover, the company should return to free cash flow generation in 2024 and continue to rewards shareholders in the long term.

Company Overview

Paramount is a leading global media company that was created after the 2019 merger of Viacom and CBS. The company develops content in studios, and delivers media via theatres, broadcasting and streaming. It generates revenue mainly through advertising, subscription fees, and licensing fees. It is currently focused on rapidly expanding its direct-to-consumer offerings, such as Paramount+.

Growth Prospects in Most Operating Segments

Cyclicality of Advertising

PARA sells ads on their broadcasting networks as well as Paramount +, with the decline y/y attributed to airing the Super Bowl in 2021.

Revenue (Paramount Global 2022 10K)

Of note, the company has rights to broadcast normal NFL games on their network, stream on Paramount +, and to air the Super Bowl again in 2024 and 2028. This is after almost doubling the cost for these rights, from $1.1 billion, to $2.1 billion, and reducing the ability to air the Super Bowl from every 3 years to every 4. PARA has little bargaining power in the matter, as Disney's (DIS) ABC, Comcast (CMCSA), Fox (FOX), and now even Amazon (AMZN) compete for rights to the programming.

From trough in 2009 to peak in 2019, total US expenditures on advertising grew by 4.11% on average, from $231 billion to $345 billion. In these years, growth in advertising spend closely followed US GDP growth which was also around 4% for the time period. To date, advertising has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. As advertising consisted of 36% of PARA revenues in 2022, the company stands to gain as the economy recovers.

US GDP Growth (FRED)

Immense Growth in Streaming

In FY 2022, Paramount+ increased subscriber count by 23.1 million, to 55.9 million by the end of December. For reference Netflix (NFLX) has 230 million subscribers as of Q4 2022 and has been able to grow subscriber count by 20% on average for the last 10 years. Additionally, NFLX offers services in 190 countries, while Paramount+ is only available in 28 countries. Clearly there has already been immense growth in the segment, and it could continue if Paramount + will keep offering top tier content. Of note though, the segment is operating at a loss, with a $1.8 billion OIBDA loss in 2022, up from $1 billion in 2021. This is attributed to aggressive spending on content and advertising, which will hopefully pay dividends in the long term.

Theaters Are Still Alive

Since 2020, pessimism on the theatre industry seems to have gone past thinking the decline in revenues was just due to forced closures. A broader theory has emerged, that there is actually no need for theatres anymore, as we have unlimited content right at our fingertips. From trough in 2008 to peak in 2018, box office revenues in the US and Canada grew 2% a year, lagging the US economy, but certainly not indicating a precipitous decline in business. Box office revenue sank in 2020 for obvious reasons, from a high in 2019 of $11.32 billion to a low of $2.1 billion. It has since recovered to $7.37 billion, and based on these data, will likely recover further.

So far PARA has capitalized well on the post-pandemic return to theatres with a few films but with Top Gun: Maverick being an honorable mention. It is now the 5th highest grossing movie of all time in North America by box office sales. This move demonstrates a good degree of business acumen, with capitalization upon an owned franchise. The nostalgia of the 1986 Top Gun brought viewers into theatres for Maverick, and after watching, fans were encouraged to subscribe to Paramount+ to rewatch the 1986 version in all its glory.

TV Media: A Declining Cash Cow

The legacy broadcasting business of the company is mature and in secular decline due to competition from streaming services and cord cutting. This is alarming, because currently, the segment is PARA's main source of income. Management brings attention to the Super Bowl effect in 2021 increasing income, but the segment still is down $350 million in OIBDA relative to 2020. This segment should be watched closely in coming years as if it declines too quickly before streaming services scale to profitability, the company may not be able to sustain cash spending well with operations.

Paramount Global 2022 10K

Expenses: Long Term Value Priorities

As Paramount's revenues have increased y/y and the company is free cash flow negative in 2022, a review of expenses is in order to see if shareholders' interests are being kept in mind. They can be visualized in the following chart:

This Writer, Data from PARA 2022 10K

Of note, almost every expense has increased except for interest expense, which has declined. It's encouraging that despite current headwinds and heavy spending on the growth of Paramount +, the company is still able to pay down long term debt, with $15.8 billion in 2022 down from $19.6 billion in 2020. According to management, the heavy spending is all related to the targeted growth of Paramount+. The company has spent an extra $4 billion in 2022 to improve content, and is spending heavily on marketing as can be seen from the approximately $3 billion increase in combined SG&A and distribution expense relative to 2020.

It's worth mentioning that the company is still incurring temporary restructuring expenses related to the 2019 merger, but these expenses are expected to provide cost savings in the long run with consolidation and reductions in real estate footprints. A great business needs to not only grow its current segments to their maximum potential, but also to expand aggressively into new segments with promises of even more future growth. This is what PARA is attempting to do today.

Valuation:

In order to value the company, I used a DCF model with a terminal growth rate of 4% into perpetuity, assuming the company's long term media assets will be able to keep pace with inflation and be monetized for many years to come. I assumed that the company would operate at a free cash flow loss in 2023, and would be cash flow positive and increase cash flow from operations to more historic levels after peak content spending.

The aforementioned tailwinds with the recovery of the ad market, the return to theatres, and the explosion of Paramount + subscribers could subsequently propel a period of strong growth by 20%/year until 2027, where growth could then slow to 10% until 2032, and finally to 4% until the company's eventual decline. This places the present value at about $29 billion, or a target price of around $44/share assuming a 10% cost of capital.

PARA DCF (This Writer, 2022 data from Morningstar)

It's also worth noting that many of Paramount's assets have been candidates for asset sales, and this affirmation on hidden assets and intangible book value adds significantly to the margin of safety. In 2021 the company sold parts of its real estate portfolio for about $2.2 billion in accounting gains, as part of a plan to redeploy capital and optimize their real estate footprint. Just a few years ago, the company was offered $6 billion for Showtime (the offer was reduced to $3 billion more recently, both offers were declined). Simon and Schuster was valued at $2.2 billion before facing regulatory barriers, and the company is exploring a sale of BET, which it purchased in 2000 for a total value of $2.8 billion. Optimistically, it seems these assets alone could be worth more than the $13.5 billion market cap of the company. Salable assets give the company the flexibility to fund growth, continue paying the dividend and to pay down debt despite short term headwinds.

Risks to Value Realization:

Cable Competition

The legacy cable segment faces immense competition from competitors such as DIS, FOX and CMCSA, and therefore has little bargaining power when negotiating for popular cable sporting programs like the NFL. The company may not be able to renegotiate contracts profitably or successfully, which would further erode cable service income. Additionally, the aforementioned risk of cable cutting could erode broadcasting revenues.

Theatre Recovery

The box office may not recover to pre-pandemic levels and a more consistent trend of preference for at home streaming for new movies could persist. This would reduce revenues and synergies among segments for the company.

Debt Affecting Flexibility

The company is highly indebted, with $15.6 billion in long term debt reported as of Q4 2022. As interest rates rise and the company needs to refinance maturities at higher rates, free cash flow available to shareholders over the long term would decrease. If the company decides instead to pay off maturities, the dividend could be called into question, or the company may consider asset sales that would otherwise have long term cash flow generation potential.

Quality of Content

I made the assumption in my modelling that the company would be able to continuously monetize its content as a long-term cash generating asset, and therefore allow the company to prosper for many years to come. If the company fails to maintain high standards of content creation or continues to be free cash flow negative due to content spend, shareholder value realization could be limited.

Conclusion

PARA is currently facing headwinds in nearly every segment, with the advertising market and box office yet to recover from the pandemic, immense competition in the streaming business, and continued cable cutting likely affecting the legacy business. Nevertheless, I believe the company is setting itself up strategically for future prosperity and many of these headwinds will turn into tailwinds. At some point, the economy will recover and the advertising market along with it, the box office will likely continue to trend towards pre-pandemic levels, and the streaming segment has immense potential for growth which should more than offset any cable cutting.

The content spending is immense but as we can see from the Top Gun example, content is a long-term asset that can be monetized and revived, maybe even forever. There are also many salable assets adding a greater margin of safety to the meager $13.5 billion market capitalization with recent suitors looking at BET, Simon and Schuster and Showtime. The company is sacrificing short term gains to grow into a new segment with streaming, which I believe is what a great business needs to do to stay competitive. Our models suggest current market prices offer a good entry point for long term investors, with a target price of around $44/share.