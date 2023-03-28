Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 10:50 AM ETMidwest Holding Inc. (MDWT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.6K Followers

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Bumbolow - Head of Business Development & Distribution

Georgette Nicholas - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Midwest Holdings Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Full Year 2022 Results. My name is Charlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions].

I’ll now hand over to our host, Tom Bumbolow to begin. Tom, please go ahead.

Tom Bumbolow

Good morning, and welcome to Midwest Holding's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. This is Tom Bumbolow, Head of Distribution and Business Development here at Midwest. Joining me for today's presentation will be our CEO, Georgette Nicholas, as well as our President and CIO, Mike Minnich.

Yesterday evening, Midwest issued our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release announcing our financial results. During today's call, we'll reference this announcement, a copy of which may be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.midwestholding.com. While this call will reflect items discussed within that document, for more comprehensive information about our financial performance, we also encourage you to read through our 2022 Form 10-K, which has been filed with Securities and Exchange Commission at sec.gov.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters from today today's call will include forward-looking statements relating to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions. These forward-looking statements reflect our opinion as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments that may occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.