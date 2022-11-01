Wirestock

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is currently working on a turnaround which includes a much needed reduction of inventories consisting of the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing 787 and to a lesser extent the Boeing 777X. A key item in the possibility to reduce the inventories are the aircraft that are destined for China. These airplanes either need to be delivered or remarketed. An important step in the process of enabling a resumption of deliveries is getting the already delivered Boeing 737 MAX in China back in the air. After the return of the Boeing 737 MAX in China, we haven’t heard much about the pace of the return while the pace of the return is possibly even more important to keep track of than the one-time event of the first MAX returning to service in China. So, in this report, I will do just that.

Positive News For Boeing in China

Before I start, it is important to explain our methodology to analyze the progress in the return to service. So, what I did was an extensive dive in the data where I collected the registration for each Boeing 737 MAX in China. In total, there are 12 airlines operating 95 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. There are another two airplanes which were contractually but not physically delivered. Subsequently, for each of the 95 airplanes I loaded in the flight data and that data was loaded into several centralized tables to derive the number of flight hours and flight cycles for each day. Those tables were then connected in a data model and I created the evoX Boeing 737 MAX RTS (Return to Service) China monitor which interactively lets the end user go through the data visualizations. This dynamic approach lets me update the data regularly and lets users interact with the data.

Around mid-January, the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX in China started and what we observed is that was not a one-time event bringing the minimum number of planes back to service or said differently, it was not something that was to send a geopolitical message and the complex Sino-American geopolitical relation has not stood in the way of the return to service since initiated. In January, 5 airplanes were brought back to service followed by 11 in February and 15 in March so we don’t see any slowdown in the process of bringing those MAX airplanes back to service. At the current pace, it would take roughly another 4 months for all airplanes to return, meaning that the entire process of getting all MAX airplanes delivered to China back in the air will take 6 to 7 months which fetches with words from Boeing CEO David Calhoun during the Q4 2022 earnings call:

So we were going to do there what we do here in the U.S. and focus on the airplanes they have on the Tarmac today, which is close to 100 airplanes, the readiness of each and every one of them, and ultimately, they're getting into full revenue service. So for six months, I think that's the course for all of us to stay focused on.

Digging a bit deeper into the numbers, we do see that the airplanes are also utilized quite a lot with over 5,300 flight hours on over 2,330 flights and we see strong growth in the number of flight hours as more airplanes are getting back to service and utilization improves. On the 27th of March, 26 airplanes performed 74 flights and 179 flight hours or 2.85 flights per airplane and 6.9 hours per airplane. Two months ago, three airplanes performed 6 flights cumulating 12 flight hours or 2 flights per airplane and 4 hours per airplane. So, we see a clear increase in the number of flights executed and the utilization of the active airplanes.

So, what does it tell us? It basically tells us, that the return to service is real. It is not some political message. It is a demand-driven return to service which bodes well for the pace or return-to-service for the other aircraft and possibly for Boeing to eventually start delivering airplanes again to China.

Is Boeing Stock Expected To Go Up?

Wall Street analysts have a $227.39 price target for Boeing stock representing 10.9% upside. I have a low price target of $240 and a high price target on $300 for Boeing stock, and I do think that there are several longer term drivers that could get Boeing there despite continued challenges on the Defense side.

How Much Does A Boeing 737 MAX Cost

A Boeing 737 MAX costs $121.6 million at list prices but typical discounts apply and the base value of the airplane is closer to $52.5 million.

Conclusion: Boeing 737 MAX Trajectory in China Is Bullish For The Stock

Boeing is most certainly not leaving all its problems behind at once and while current management has seen a lot of improvement, they are also disappointing in some areas but that is just the way it is. The changes required at Boeing won’t happen in one day or one week, not even in a month and not in a year. What remains is that Boeing sees continued customer interest for its airplanes and even within China demand for the Boeing 737 MAX is there as demonstrated by the return-to-service pace and the flight activity. The current pace indicates that it is indeed going to take around 6 months to get all Boeing 737 MAX airplanes back in service and I wouldn’t expect any deliveries before that. However, at some point, as fleet plans evolve and demand morphs, we could see China return to pick up some of the 138 Boeing 737 MAX that Boeing has already built for them.