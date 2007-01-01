Intuit: Strong Pricing Power Is Keeping It Together

Summary

  • After a relatively good quarter and more liquidity within the markets, Intuit Inc.'s share price is now trailing the tech sector.
  • Pricing power of the company's legacy brands is the key driver behind revenue growth and profitability.
  • Intuit investors relying on Non-GAAP figures should be careful as there are significant risks involved.
TurboTax Delivers Smart, Effortless Tax Preparation And Maximum Refund Guaranteed

Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shareholders have been enjoying a short break over the recent months.

On one hand, the optimism has returned within the tech sector on the expectations of more liquidity being provided by policymakers. On the other, Intuit's

Chart
Data by YCharts

Intuit Likely To Underperform The Market

Seeking Alpha

Intuit EPS versus consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Intuit quarterly revenue growth

Intuit Earnings Release

Intuit Quarterly Revenue Growth

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

QuickBooks Prices

Intuit Website

QuickBooks Prices

Wayback Machine

Intuit price increases

prepared by the author, using data from Intuit Website and Wayback Machine

TurboTax Prices

Wayback Machine

TurboTax Prices

Intuit Website

Consumer Loans

FRED

Auto Loans Tightening

FRED

Credit Karma quarterly results

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Intuit Long-term Debt Breakdown

Intuit 10-Q SEC Filing

Intuit high interest expense

Intuit 10-Q SEC Filing

Intuit Non-GAAP vs. GAAP Earnings

Intuit Earnings Release

Intuit Acquire Mailchimp

Mailchimp (Intuit 10-K SEC Filing)

Intuit Acquire Credit Karma

Credit Karma (Intuit 10-K SEC Filing)

Intuit Stock-Based Compensation versus Cash Flow

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Intuit Net Margin % versus P/S

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

