Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shareholders have been enjoying a short break over the recent months.
On one hand, the optimism has returned within the tech sector on the expectations of more liquidity being provided by policymakers. On the other, Intuit's legacy service offerings have been performing exceptionally well, and as a result the company's share price has largely trailed the Nasdaq for the past few months.
Nevertheless, Inuit remains well-below its highs of 2021, when I warned of the risks associated with companies exposed to momentum trade and the company's new strategy.
But as Intuit reported a very strong quarter and topped consensus estimates just last month, is now a good time to consider adding more shares to your portfolio?
Most market commentators start with the Earnings per Share ("EPS") numbers, which often contain a lot of adjustments and assumptions.
When it comes to profitability, however, gross margins are usually a far better indication of the underlying strength of the business. In that regard, Intuit's gross margin is now at multi-year lows, following the integration of the newly acquired lower margins businesses of Credit Karma and Mailchimp.
Although these deals were necessary to reinvigorate topline growth and improve Intuit's competitive positioning in adjacent service segments, Credit Karma is already expected to decline by 10% to 15% for the fiscal 2023. This is in stark contrast to Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed segment, which is expected to grow by roughly 20% in the same time period.
With Credit Karma falling by 7% for the first half of fiscal year 2023, it seems that the management is now factoring an even worse second half for the year. In addition, top line growth in the company's other segments are also likely to cool-off given the aforementioned guidance.
But these spectacular revenue growth rates in Intuit's legacy segments were largely achieved by the pricing power of services, such as TurboTax and QuickBooks.
In TurboTax, the example is moving into the assisted segment. So price and mix are really the largest drivers. And because of just the vast and accelerated innovation, we also have price as a leverage because we always want to be disruptive from the bottom, and we want to continue to disrupt at the top. And that actually gives us a lot of pricing power because of the value equation and the benefits that we deliver for our customers.
Source: Intuit Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).
These two brands are largely used by self-employed people and small businesses, which have significantly lower switching costs. However, TurboTax and QuickBooks functionality and brand loyalty have resulted in significant pricing power.
To illustrate that, as of today the subscription plans on QuickBooks look as follows.
Just two years ago, in March of 2021, all of QuickBooks' plans were significantly lower.
The graph below shows the percentage change in monthly subscriptions of each of the plans. With the Plus plan noting the lower increase, Intuit's management has also provided an incentive for users to switch in more premium offerings.
The situation in TurboTax is not very different, with Deluxe and Premier Plans costing $59 and $89 per month as of March of 2022.
As of today, Deluxe and Premier plans cost $70 and $105 respectively, which in both cases is almost a 20% increase from a year ago.
The price increases could largely explain the spectacular topline growth rates within Intuit's legacy business units we saw above.
As we have known for some time now, Credit Karma has not turned out to be the glamorous acquisition that many had hoped for.
The $8bn deal was completed in the last month of 2020, when consumer loans were near a record low following the pandemic (see below). Since then, consumer borrowing has skyrocketed, but Credit Karma failed to capitalize on this trend.
Intuit's management has pointed to weakness in personal loans, home loans, and auto-related loans as a major factor behind Credit Karma's poor performance.
On a product basis, the decline was driven primarily by headwinds in personal loans, home loans, auto insurance and auto loans, partially offset by growth in credit cards and Credit Karma Money. We continue to see an impact across all verticals in this uncertain macro environment.
Source: Intuit Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).
And indeed, the market for auto loans is getting tight, but as of Q1 of 2023 only 17% of domestic banks are tightening their standards for auto loans. This could go much higher given the recent banking crisis and a high probability of a recession in the coming months.
In the meantime, Credit Karma sales have been in a steady decline for the past two quarters and margins have also fallen significantly since the acquisition.
Once a company resorts to an acquisition-led strategy, Non-GAAP results often become the norm. Restructuring charges, impairments, high stock-based compensation and annual amortization of intangibles are all things that investors should get used to.
In spite of the relatively good quarter, Intuit provided a very mixed guidance for the rest of the fiscal year. GAAP operating profitability is expected to increase for the fiscal year, while GAAP earnings per share are now expected to decline.
We are reaffirming our fiscal 2023 guidance. This includes total company revenue growth of 10% to 12%, GAAP operating income growth of 9% to 13% and non-GAAP operating income growth of 17% to 19%. GAAP diluted earnings per share to decline approximately 5% to 1% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of 15% to 17%.
Source: Intuit Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).
Apart from one-off charges, higher interest payments on its debt is also likely to be among the drivers of this discrepancy. At the moment, roughly half of Intuit's debt is a Term Loan.
As we see in the extract down below, the interest rate on this loan is not fixed, and for the first six months of this fiscal year Intuit paid $102m, which resulted in a sharp increase in the company's annual interest expense.
Given the fact that Intuit's management expects Non-GAAP EPS to increase by 15% to 17% for the year, we are also likely to observe an increase in some Non-GAAP adjustments. So far for the fiscal year 2023, these have been largely attributed to amortization of intangible assets and share-based compensation.
When judging underlying business performance, one could largely disregard amortization of acquired intangibles. The reason being that it is a non-cash expense and largely depends on assumptions, such as estimated useful life of the assets.
However, Intuit's investors should keep in mind that the vast majority of these assets on the company's balance sheet are customer-related.
Following the Mailchimp deal, the management has recognized $3,160m worth of customer lists.
As part of the Credit Karma, $2,781m worth of user relationships was recorded on the company's balance sheet.
The value of these assets depends largely on the company's ability to nurture these relationships by retaining clients. They rely heavily on improving existing service offerings and the company's ability to cross-sell its services. Therefore, it also requires higher investments in sales and marketing.
That is why, simply disregarding their annual amortization as an unnecessary expense is not a prudent decision.
As I said before, the skyrocketing amount of share-based compensation is a major problem, as it now makes 36% of the company's cash flow from operations.
As a matter of fact, companies with too generous stock-based compensation packages are more likely to underperform their peers within the semiconductors industry. Even in the software space, relying less on stock-based compensation could be received as very good news by shareholders.
Overall, the expected decline in GAAP earnings per share is of concern. With higher interest rates, exuberant stock-based compensation and the need for higher investments in customer-related intangible assets, investors looking at Non-GAAP earnings could easily miss the forest for the trees.
At the same time, net income margin should improve over the coming years or else, there is a high risk of a downward multiple repricing. As we see in the graph below, Intuit's Price-to-Sales multiple is now way above the values that its net income margin would suggest.
The reason for that is that so far the market relies heavily on Non-GAAP earnings, but unless the problems I mentioned above are resolved, this might not last for very long.
Intuit Inc. continues to rely on its high pricing power of its legacy services to offset lower margins and difficulties at its newly acquired businesses. Although this seems to work well for the time being, it is not a viable strategy over the medium term. At the same time, relying too much and for too long on Non-GAAP results holds additional risks as well.
For all these reasons, I still have a hard time turning more optimistic on Intuit Inc., even after the share price fell by more than 30% since I first warned of the risks associated with it.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.
