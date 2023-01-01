Darren415

Before we get too deep, let me start from the top by stating I believe that the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is the best dividend focused ETF. To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

SCHD is a great fund, one that checks off a lot of boxes for various types of investors. SCHD offers:

A sizable dividend yield

Strong Dividend Growth

Solid price appreciation potential

This is everything you want in any investment, focused on total return. Let's take a closer look at the fund.

How SCHD Is Constructed

To be included in the fund, a company must pay a dividend first and foremost. However, not all dividend stocks are up for inclusion. Stocks that do not make the list include:

REITs

Master Limited Partnerships

Preferred Stocks

As I mentioned earlier, the fund aims to largely track the performance and makeup of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index.

Stocks that are up for inclusion must have at least 10 consecutive years of dividend payments and a market cap of at least $500 million.

From here, the list of potential stocks are then dwindled down by evaluating the highest dividend yielding stocks based on four fundamentals-based characteristics:

Cash flow to total debt Return on equity Dividend Yield 5-year dividend growth rate

Once positions are selected, no single position can represent more than 4.0% of the index and no single sector, as defined by the index provider, can represent more than 25% of the index, as measured at the time of index construction, reconstruction and rebalance. The index composition is reviewed annually and rebalanced quarterly.

A Solid Performance Record

SCHD has a strong performance track record, one that stands up well to even the S&P 500 in terms of total return.

SCHD:

YTD -5%

1-Yr -7%

3-Yr +84%

5-Yr +76%

10-Yr +207%

S&P 500:

YTD +4%

1-Yr -11%

3-Yr +68%

5-Yr +67%

10-Yr +207%

As you can see, SCHD has outperformed the S&P 500 in every period, except for year to date 2023, and they coincidentally have the same total return over the past decade.

The New Look SCHD

As noted earlier, SCHD goes through what is called a reconstitution, something they do once a year which involves new stocks being added and some old stocks being cut out completely. That reconstitution just took place a few weeks ago.

SCHD is a fund that very well diversified across various industries, which is one reason the fund has performed well. Some ETFs that are over extended to certain sectors could be more volatile depending on the economy.

Here is a look at the sector breakdown.

Seeking Alpha

Now let's take a look at the fresh new top 10 positions for SCHD:

Seeking Alpha

These top 10 positions make up 42% of the entire fund, which is made up of a total of 105 positions.

AbbVie (ABBV), which happens to be one of my favorite dividend stocks over the years, is now the top position in the fund. Not only is ABBV the top position, but it is an entirely new position in SCHD as they have just recently crossed the 10 year mark for dividend payments. Other new positions within the top 10 as of this writing include: United Parcel Service (UPS), Pfizer (PFE), and Amgen (AMGN).

Stocks that fell out of the top 10 include: Merck (MRK), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and BlackRock (BLK).

I actually like all four of the new positions, the only one I disagree with is LMT coming out of the top 10. Lockheed is a solid company that is shareholder friendly, but more importantly, we are going through a period when countries all over the world are looking to bolster their military. These military contracts are large and cover numerous years.

Now let’s quickly look at the ETF's dividend.

Over the past 12mo, SCHD has paid a dividend of $2.64, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.7%. In addition, SCHD has a five year dividend growth rate of 15.5%, which is quite impressive. The fund has paid a growing dividend for 10 consecutive years now.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

As we have seen, there is a lot to like about SCHD. The fund offers a solid yield, near 4%, superb dividend growth of more than 15%, and a dividend that has grown every year for the past decade.

The fund's performance has stood up to and outperformed the S&P 500 over various periods, and this is largely due to its well diversified portfolio amongst various sectors.

The fund went through its annual reconstitution, which resulted in ABBV being the new top position within the fund and an entirely new position at that.

What is not to love about SCHD? This is a high-quality ETF that I look to add to on a regular basis. In the comments section below, let me know what you think of the new look SCHD.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.