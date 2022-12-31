InfinitumProdux

A Quick Take On Himalaya Shipping Ltd.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (OTCPK:HSPPF) (HSHP) has filed to raise $45 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm seeks to acquire and operate for lease seagoing vessels for dry bulk products transport.

Given the highly speculative nature of the IPO at the company's current stage of progress, my outlook is on Hold.

Himalaya Overview

Bermuda-based Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was founded to acquire Newcastlemax marine vessels for delivery of dry bulk products per its lease charter agreements with customers.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Herman Billung, who has been with the firm since February 2022 and was previously CEO of Golden Ocean and has held various senior positions in the marine industry. He is currently CEO of 2020 Bulkers Ltd., the parent company of the management firm for Himalaya.

The company's expected primary routes include the following:

Brazil to China

Australia to China

As of December 31, 2022, Himalaya has booked a fair market value investment of $93.3 million from investors including Drew Holdings Ltd, Affinity Shipholdings I LLP, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Citibank, N.A.

The company has received delivery of two of its twelve ships ordered and expects the remaining ten ships to be delivered through July 2024, through lease-back arrangements.

Management says five of the vessels under construction have been chartered out on index-linked rate time charters for periods of between 24 and 38 months, plus certain extension options, and we have chartered the first vessel with hull number 0120833 on a fixed-rate time charter at $30,000 per day, gross, for two years [...] and the second vessel [...] for such same period.

Himalaya's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Verified Market Research, the global market for dry bulk shipping was an estimated $15.9 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $20.1 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.05% from 2024 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growth in seaborne trade as the demand for iron ore and coal increases from developing nations and their increased need for various agricultural products.

Also, the dry bulk shipping industry will benefit from 'stronger industrial development worldwide.'

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co.

Golden Ocean Group

DryShips

Bahri

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Safe Bulkers

Fednav

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Diana Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited

Navios Maritime Partners

Others

Himalaya Shipping's Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement, showing no revenue as of the end of 2022:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, Himalaya had $300,000 in cash and $87.5 million in total liabilities.

Himalaya Shipping's IPO Details

Himalaya intends to raise $45 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company's stock is currently listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HSHIP" and had a recent price of $5.74, which I have used as a reference price in my calculations.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $380.3 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 19.6%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock, which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

IPO Proposed Use Of Proceeds (SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not subject to any legal proceeding that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are DNB Markets, Clarksons Securities, and other investment banks.

Commentary About Himalaya's IPO

Himalaya is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund various aspects relating to the acquisition and further outfitting of its various 12 shipbuilding contracts.

The company's financials show no revenue as of December 31, 2022 and material expenses associated with its fleet acquisition and leaseback efforts.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends as determined by the Board of Directors, and the firm is subject to various local laws regarding such payment, if any.

The market opportunity for dry bulk shipping is large but expected to grow at a modest rate of growth in the coming years.

The company also faces significant competition from existing market participants.

DNB Markets is the lead underwriter, and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its lack of revenue history, which makes valuing its future revenue and cash flows difficult.

The firm may also face delays in receiving delivery of its remaining 10 vessels.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $380 million, despite no revenue and only certain contracts for future revenue.

Given the highly speculative nature of the IPO at the company's current stage of progress, my outlook is on Hold.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

