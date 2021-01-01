Genius Sports: A Positive Outlook For 2023 Makes The Stock Attractive

Mar. 28, 2023 12:16 PM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)
RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
592 Followers

Summary

  • Genius Sports has posted an improved financial performance along with strong revenue growth in the latest quarter.
  • The increasing popularity of international sports and events is a major tailwind for the business.
  • The company's data rights for sports leagues along with its tech assets that provide customers with curated solutions in the online betting industry should act as strong catalysts for the company’s outperformance.

Winning an online bet on a football game

andresr

Investment Rationale

Sports betting stocks faced consolidation in 2022 owing to macro headwinds. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is one of the providers of critical data and technologies for sports betting and related media companies. Since its IPO in 2021, Genius Sports

retention

Genius Sports

growth drivers

Genius Sports

2022 guidance

Genius Sports

2023 guidance

Genius Sports

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
592 Followers
We provide end-to-end financial research services across asset classes. We are passionate about stocks and investments. We take pride in providing invaluable investing insights in an easy-to-understand way. .Chandan Khandelwal leads RCK, as its co-founder & CEO. He is a Chartered Accountant and Financial Consultant with more than 15 years of experience in Finance, Stock Market, Assurance and Business Advisory.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.