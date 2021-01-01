andresr

Investment Rationale

Sports betting stocks faced consolidation in 2022 owing to macro headwinds. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is one of the providers of critical data and technologies for sports betting and related media companies. Since its IPO in 2021, Genius Sports stock disappointed investors and has plunged nearly 80% due to its weak financial performance. In its latest quarterly results, Genius Sports has posted an improved financial performance along with strong revenue growth. The increasing popularity of international sports and events is a major tailwind for the business.

The current stock price can be a good opportunity for long-term investors to invest owing to Genius Sports' positive financial outlook and guidance for 2023 along with available growth opportunities in the sports betting sector. The company's data rights for sports leagues along with its tech assets that provide customers with curated solutions in the online betting industry should act as strong catalysts for the company's outperformance. Additionally, Genius' advanced technology creates a high barrier to entry as others look to compete for data rights. The reasonable valuation of GENI stock based on forward multiples also highlights the suitability of the stock for long-term investment.

About the Company

Genius Sports is a B2B provider of technology products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Genius Sports operates in 3 segments:

Betting Technology Content and Services

Media Technology Content and Services

Sports Technology and Services

The company also provides tailor-made solutions catering to its customers' requirements, ranging from supplying live data feeds, in-game odds making, and risk management, to managing a sportsbook's entire back-end operation.

Improving Fundamentals

In Q42022 and the full year 2022, Genius Sports delivered a notable improvement in top-line numbers with strong revenue growth. Additionally, Genius Sports has a sturdy revenue retention rate, indicating its healthy relationships with customers. The addition of customers in 2022 totaling 72 customers, expansion of valued added services to existing customers, and robust growth in in-play betting also proved to be growth catalysts for the company. The majority of Genius' revenue is currently generated from markets outside the U.S. like Europe and the UK where sports betting is mature, but the concept of official live data is new and developing.

Genius Sports

Future Growth Drivers

Opportunistic U.S. Sports Betting Industry

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act ("PASPA"). Thereby, sports betting became legal and live in 31 states. Further legalization of sports betting in remaining states will drive higher revenues for sports betting companies. The company is making significant investments in the U.S. to increase its market share. Management believes that much of the heavy investments needed to be done in the U.S. are already in place now and going forward one can expect to see revenues grow faster than operating expenses in the U.S. The U.S. represents 32% of the company's revenues in 2022. In 2021, the contribution of the U.S. stood at 20%.

Genius Sports

The growing interest in high-end international sports and the rate of annual events organized by sports leagues such as the National Football League ("NFL"), Indian Premier League ("IPL"), and English Football League ("EFL") is also adding fuel to the growth of the sports betting industry. The ability of Genius Sports to provide official data will help it leverage the growth of all types of bets in the market, which has been beneficial for operators. The 50% growth in in-play betting is expected to remain a significant tailwind for business.

Second Spectrum Technology: A Competitive Advantage

Genius Sports holds a unique strength via Second Spectrum, which is a part of Genius Sports and is the official tracking provider for the National Basketball Association ("NBA"), Premier League, and MLS. This technology can autonomously understand sports at a higher level. With this second spectrum technology, which is built over a decade of computer vision and machine learning development, the company aims to transform sports at all levels. This technology will help Genius Sports to enhance its range of products and march forward on its long-term strategic goal to become a partner of choice for broadcasters, sponsors, brands, bookmakers, and sports fans.

Data to be a Strong Growth Driver

A key differentiator for Genius Sports is its impressive portfolio of 190,000 events (of which 120,000 are exclusive) under official data and streaming rights agreements. The portfolio covers official data and trading for English Premier League, National Football Association, and National Basketball Association. Genius Sports has acquired the rights to collect and monetize data from sports leagues and federations. It has placed a network of more than 7,000 trained statisticians across over 150 countries who work to capture data in real-time using software developed by Genius. Higher use of Genius's tech assets and official data rights by sportsbooks and bettors will underpin the growth in the company's performance.

Strategic Developments After Q42022

Some of the impactful business developments that occurred after Q42022 which will fortify Genius Sports' future performance include:

Partnering with National Basketball League ("NBL") and Portland Trail Blazers to reap additional technological benefits of Second Spectrum.

Expansion of international fan base through the launch of NFL free-to-play interactive games.

Increasing the financial flexibility of the company's capital structure through the elimination of all outstanding public warrants.

Increasing the efficiency in sports fan engagement and retention through the introduction of Genius Marketing Suite, an all-in-one fan engagement engine.

Promising 2023 Outlook

Genius Sports had set some key financial targets at the start of 2022, and it has fulfilled its targets. Its operational performance has also exceeded the guidance numbers announced.

Genius Sports

The company expects 2023 to be a year more inclined toward the profitability of the business. In terms of cash flow, the company expects a decently higher performance by the second half of 2023. The company bears a fixed cost base and owing to its notable revenue growth, it aims to triple its gross EBITDA from $16 million in 2022 to $41 million in 2023, with the current assets and collaborations. The company's revenue share contracts with U.S. sportsbooks prove to be a revenue driver with the addition of each new state in the future. Management expects that the growth in overall betting volume will continue to drive up profitability for years to come.

Genius Sports

Reasonable Valuation of GENI Stock

Genius Sports stock is reasonably valued based on the forward price-to-sales ratio when compared to the stocks of its peer companies namely Sportradar Group (SRAD), DraftKings (DKNG), and GAN (GAN).

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha's proprietary Quant Ratings rate the stock as "hold." The stock is rated high on growth and revisions factors but low on profitability factors.

Conclusion

Genius Sports reported a favorable financial performance in Q42022 as compared to the previous quarters. It grew its revenue and posted a strong performance in the year 2022. The income statement looks appealing with strong topline growth. Apart from the large foreign exchange loss that hurt the net income number, the company performed well. An optimistic 2023 guidance, available opportunities in the sports betting industry, as well as some conducive strategic developments which focus on advancing the digital arm of the business, fuel the growth prospects of the company. A reasonable valuation of GENI stock also makes it a suitable investment opportunity for the long term.