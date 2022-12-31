flubydust/E+ via Getty Images

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is a small ($1.6 billion market cap) clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases. It has no marketed products (Figure 1) but has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine as a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) maintenance treatment in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”). The company expects to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in the second quarter. Investors need to recognize that while approval is widely expected, they need a clearer picture on sales prospects that no one else provides.

Figure 1. VRNA Presentation March 2023, Page 4

In the past 25 years, there have been only 2 FDA approvals of nebulizer solutions as COPD maintenance treatments; both are anticholinergics known as long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMAs). Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ LONHALA MAGNAIR is a brand of glycopyrrolate approved in 2017, while Mylan’s YUPELRI is a new LAMA approved in 2018. Ensifentrine works via a different mechanism as a first-in-class, selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3, PDE4), combining bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory properties in one drug. PDE enzymes promote inflammation by metabolizing intracellular cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP); conversely, preventing cAMP breakdown reduces inflammation.

Ensifentrine met the same primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials, which was a change from baseline of average forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) area under the curve (AUC) 0-12 hours (Figure 2). Other statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function measures and decreased risk of moderate/severe exacerbation were also observed. However, data from the two studies had to be pooled to demonstrated a statistically significant 40% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations compared to placebo.

Figure 2. Page 21

Another comparator could be DALIRESP, a selective PDE4 inhibitor taken as a daily oral tablet to reduce the risk of COPD exacerbations in patients with severe COPD. Ensifentrine needs a much higher half maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) to inhibit PDE4 by 50%, so is less potent than DALIRESP. Despite common adverse effects such as gastrointestinal disturbances (diarrhea, decreased appetite), nausea, and weight loss and due to systemic exposure, DALIRESP was successfully launched (Table 1) by Forest Laboratories in August 2011 until the company got bought out by Actavis in 2014.

Table 1. DALIRESP net sales (In $ millions)

Year Ended March 31, 2012 2013 2014 DALIRESP 31.2 77.9 104.9 Click to enlarge

In November 2020, Mylan and Pfizer’s (PFE) Upjohn business combined to form Viatris (VTRS). Viatris continues Mylan’s co-promotion agreement with Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), which is entitled to a 35% share of YUPELRI’s profits and losses in the U.S., making YUPELRI sales easy to deduce (Table 2). Medicare Part B didn’t cover it until 2020 and doesn’t cover other nebulizers in Figure 3. This doesn’t mean that ensifentrine will only cut into the now small branded nebulizer pie slice which is YUPELRI; rather, it will be a new slice, perhaps to replace the $214.3 million Medicare spent in 2020 for Sunovion’s Brovana, a selective long-acting beta-2-adrenergic receptor (LABA) that went generic the following year.

Table 2. YUPELRI net sales (In $ millions)

Figure 3. Page 29

Note that Medicare payments in 2020 and 2021 appears to represent around 85% (not 64%) of YUPELRI’s sales, but that went to pharmacies and hospitals that dispense the drug. A manufacturer such as Viatris recognizes revenue when their goods are transferred to wholesalers and other distributors, which then sell to pharmacies and hospitals, which in turn are reimbursed by payors. The important point is that there are fewer rejections from Medicare Part B, so patients (who pay close to nothing) quickly get their meds, which then don’t sit long at the warehouses as idle inventory.

Financials and Takeaways

Verona’s cash and equivalents at December 31, 2022, were $227.8 million. The company added $56.9 million from ATM offerings in Q1. Net loss in 2022 was $68.7 million and trending lower with a $10.5 million burn in Q4. Therefore, it is reasonable to believe management claims that it can fund operations at least to the end of 2025, including the potential commercial launch of ensifentrine in 2024.

To conclude, VRNA is already a Strong Buy according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant system, even without any approved drugs and guaranteed income, a reflection of their strong cash position and responsible spending. Senior Vice President Christopher Martin said they were anticipating a 15% rise in nebulizer prices to $1,400 by the time of approval and were likely to charge a premium on top of that, a sensible move given ensifentrine's novel mechanism and steroid-sparing benefits. It is also a fair assumption that ensifentrine will outperform the Covid-19-impaired YUPELRI launch for a drug from a well established therapeutic class, possibly going $50+, $100+, and $200+ million the first 3 years. The initial floor looks to be $30 million, which was achieved by niche product DALIRESP 10 years ago.