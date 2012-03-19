Berkshire Grey: This Go-Private Transaction Makes Sense

Mar. 28, 2023 12:36 PM ETBerkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY)AMZN, BGRYW, FDX, SFTBF, SFTBY, TGT, WMT
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Shares of Berkshire Grey roared higher, closing up after news broke that the company had agreed to sell itself to SoftBank Group.
  • The all-cash transaction may make a lot of investors in the business unhappy, but it's a wise move in my view.
  • Despite a history of strong sales growth and a sizable market opportunity, Berkshire Grey has a history of profit and cash flow issues.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

High Angle View Of Warehouse With Forklift, Pallet, AGV And Cardboard Boxes

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

March 27th proved to be a rather big day for shareholders of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY). Although many investors are likely unhappy at this time, those who bought in on the cheap are almost certainly rejoicing. This

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Valuation - Cash Flow Needed

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
26.3K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.