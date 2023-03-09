HTD: This 7.98%-Yielding CEF Might Be Worth Considering Today

  • Investors today, like all Americans, are desperately in need of extra income to maintain their lifestyles in the face of high rates of inflation.
  • John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund invests in a portfolio of dividend stocks and then applies leverage to boost the portfolio.
  • The HTD closed-end fund's portfolio consists primarily of utilities and other companies that have remarkably stable cash flows and are resistant to economic troubles.
  • The 7.98% yield is probably sustainable unless we get a prolonged bear market.
  • The HTD fund is currently trading at a discount to the net asset value, which is rare for it lately.
Side view closeup of woman hand showing fan of dollar banknotes, arm holding cash, lot of money.

Khosrork

Without a doubt, one of the biggest problems plaguing most Americans today is the incredibly high inflation rate that has dominated the economy for the past eighteen months. There has, in fact, not been a single month over the past year in

US CPI YOY

Trading Economics

HTD Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

HTD Top Ten Positions

John Hancock

HTD Average Total Return

John Hancock

HTD Composition by Sector

John Hancock

HTD Dividend History

CEF Connect

