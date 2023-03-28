Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 12:00 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.61K Followers

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Kanaga - Vice President of Global Investor Relations

Rosalind Brewer - Chief Executive Officer

James Kehoe - Chief Financial Officer

John Driscoll - President of U.S. Healthcare

Rick Gates - Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer

Conference Call Participants

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Eric Percher - Nephron Research

Austin Gerlach - Wolfe Research

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Walgreens Boots Alliance Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Tiffany Kanaga, Vice President of Global Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Tiffany Kanaga

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for the Walgreens Boots Alliance earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. I'm Tiffany Kanaga, Vice President of Global Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Roz Brewer, our Chief Executive Officer; and James Kehoe, our Chief Financial Officer. Rick Gates, Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Walgreens; and John Driscoll, President of U.S. Healthcare, will participate in Q&A.

Today's call will be approximately one hour in length, including Q&A. Let me note that all references to the COVID-19 headwind include U.S. vaccines, drive-through tests and OTC tests. As always, during the conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those listed on Slide 2 and those outlined in our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.