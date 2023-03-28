Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 12:50 PM ETExcelerate Energy, Inc. (EE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.61K Followers

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Hicks – Vice President-Investor Relations

Steven Kobos – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dana Armstrong – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Devin McDermott – Morgan Stanley

Craig Shere – Tuohy

David Havens – SMBC Nikko

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Excelerate Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bruno, and I’ll be the operator of today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now hand over to your host Craig Hicks, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Craig Hicks

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we released our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release, along with the presentation that our President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Kobos; and our Chief Financial Officer, Dana Armstrong, will speak to this morning.

I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update or revise them.

During the call, we’ll also discuss several non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the back of the presentation.

With that, it’s my pleasure to pass the call over to Steven Kobos.

Steven Kobos

Thanks, Craig, and thank you all for joining us this morning. Excelerate Energy delivered strong financial results in the fourth quarter is capped off an impressive year as we continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model. Our proven ability to deliver consistent earnings growth across market cycles gives us even more confidence in our plan to maximize value for shareholders.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.