360 DigiTech: China Is No Longer A Risk

Mar. 28, 2023 2:00 PM ET360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)FINV, FUTU, LX, TIGR, UPST
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
2 Followers

Summary

  • QFIN is a strong value and growth play over the next 10 years.
  • Growth will be driven by an expanding moat and macro tailwinds in the Chinese credit market.
  • The company is significantly undervalued compared with its U.S. counterpart Upstart, only due to geopolitical risk.
  • So stop thinking about China as a risk, and start thinking about the business case.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Philip Eriksson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Business model description

360 DigiTech Business Model (360 DigiTech investor relations)

A slide of the total addressable market that QFIN has.

Addressable Market (360 DigiTech investor relations)

Peer analysis with different statistics

Peer Comparison (Seeking Alpha & Investor Presentations)

A dcf in excel

DCF (The Author)

Stock price graph

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
2 Followers
I am a passionate individual investor who ardently follows company performance. I have 10 years of investing experience and I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my MBA at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QFIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.