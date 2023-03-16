Golden Ocean Is Showing Signs Of Recovery

Summary

  • Investors need not look far to obtain hints of dry bulker recovery, given GOGL's higher TCE rates in FQ2'23.
  • FQ1'23 may be temporarily painful, due to its lower contracted TCE rates and impact from rising inflationary pressures/ elevated interest rates.
  • However, the dry bulker's profitability may potentially improve from H2'23 onwards, attributed to China's growing demand for iron ore and coal.
  • As a result, we believe GOGL is still a buy here for its expanded forward dividend yield of 8.42%, compared to its 2021 average yield of 5.26%.

Why GOGL Is Still An Interesting Stock To Add Despite The Fair Valuation

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is currently trading at NTM P/E of 8.68x, higher than its 2Y average

