Trend Profiles Revive Outlook For U.S., Big-Cap And Growth Equities

Mar. 28, 2023 1:20 PM ETVTI, VEA, VWO, IJR, SPY, IWD, IWF, SPHB, SPLV, XLU
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.92K Followers

Summary

  • Profiling trends through pairs of ETFs continue to tell a story of failed breakouts and frustrated expectations.
  • The trend barely wavered for US stocks over shares in emerging markets.
  • The rebound in risk-on sentiment is also clear from the renewed weakness in the perceived safe haven of utilities stocks vs. broad-defined equities.

Business Trends 2023

Olemedia/iStock via Getty Images

Forecasts that relative underperformers in the equities space are poised for a turnaround is a hardy perennial, but the expected change always seems to be postponed for several of the usual suspects. Notably, projections that foreign, small-cap, and value stocks are

US Equity Risk Appetite vs. Developed Market Equities ex-US

US Equity Risk Appetite vs. Emerging Market Equities

US Small-Cap Equities Trend

US Value Equities Trend

US High Beta S&P 500 Stocks vs. US Low Volume S&P 500 Stocks

US Utilities Stocks vs. US Stocks

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.92K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.