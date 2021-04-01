The Puzzle Of U.K. Equity Income Performance

Mar. 28, 2023 2:21 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Between 2003 and 2009, the domestic sector attracted £10.4bn, while its global equivalent took in just £1.3bn, with the UK ahead in terms of asset gathering for each of these years.
  • UK equity income was further hit by the suspension of many dividends from FTSE 100 members in the COVID crisis.
  • There’s certainly a case to be made for UK equities from both a valuation and dividend perspective, which has been unfolding over the past year.

Puzzle

ugurhan

By Dewi John

Equity income, as your friendly neighbourhood asset manager has no doubt been telling you, is back. But “back” in this instance may not mean back geographically. Rather than returning as UK equity income - a pillar of

IA UK Vs. Global Equity Income Fund Flows

UK Equity Income and Global Equity Income

UK vs. Global Annualised Performance

The Role of Dividends in the FTSE 100’s Total Return

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.48K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.