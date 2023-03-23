U.S. New Home Market Cap Rises In February 2023

Mar. 28, 2023 1:45 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • February 2023 saw the market capitalization of new homes sold in the U.S. rise for the first time in eleven months.
  • The new data indicates positive momentum building in the market, which in turn helps explain why U.S. homebuilders were becoming more optimistic last month.
  • The question for new home builders is whether this positive momentum can overcome the negative conditions that are developing in the U.S. economy.

Green arrow up over wooden houses. Increasing cost of housing concept. High demand for real estate. Growth of mortgage rates. Sale apartments. Price increase. Maintenance cost. Raising property taxes

Andrii Yalanskyi

February 2023 saw the market capitalization of new homes sold in the U.S. rise for the first time in eleven months. A combination of a higher number of new homes sold and a small increase in the average sale price

Trailing Twelve Month Average New Home Sales Market Capitalization in the US

Trailing Twelve Month Average: Annualized Number of New Homes Sold in the US/Mean Sale Price of New Homes Sold in the US

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.42K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.