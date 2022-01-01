Jeremy Poland

HLX Looks To Busy Days

In my previous article, I discussed Helix Energy's (NYSE:HLX) strategies. By the start of 2023, improvements in the offshore market have paved the path for a multi-year recovery of activity that I believe will carry HLX forward. In an expanding market, HLX has added to its revenue streams through field abandonment service, shallow water marine surfaces, and related services through acquisitions and organic growth. Steady asset utilization has been a key focus. Well Intervention vessels like Q5000 and Q4000 have been fully utilized in Q4, while Q7000, its most advanced ship, is committed to various contracts until early 2025. This will significantly steady the company's cash flows in the medium term in my view.

In Robotics assets, the company's utilization remained relatively low, while the Well Intervention segment just turned to make a small profit in Q4. Although Q1 utilization will likely remain low due to seasonality, I expect 2H 2023 will more than makeup for it. However, as the situation improves, it will likely re-negotiate rates, which will push its operating margin upward. HLX's leverage is low and has robust liquidity. The stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. Even with a slight headwind in Q1 2023, I believe the stock is a good "buy" candidate for inventors looking for medium-term returns.

HLX Diversifies Its Operations

In 2022, the Alliance acquisition expanded and diversified Helix's operations into full-field abandonment service. It has now added facility and pipeline removal capabilities, shallow water marine surfaces, and surface well P&A and intervention services that expanded its revenue stream. As a result of the offshore market recovery since late-2022 and the recent asset additions, HLX is well-poised to take advantage of the rapid growth in the market.

In Q4 2022, HLX bulked up its offshore operations with two more IRS systems and three trenching assets. The company acquired trenches in its renewable energy operations in the APAC markets and the US East Coast. The primary purpose of these asset purchases is to obtain more strategic opportunities globally.

2023 And Long-Term Forecast

In FY2023, HLX's management expects revenues to increase by 20% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to FY2022. Its adjusted EBITDA can likely increase by 90% in FY2023. Despite such significant projected rises, its Q1 2023 results might be adversely affected by seasonality in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Also, HLX's results are affected by vessel maintenance and project mobilization. So, its performance could possibly deteriorate in 1H 2023 but be back up in 2H 2023.

Over the medium to long term, I expect the company to continue decommissioning oil and gas fields, maximizing reserves, and strengthening wind farm development operations. The Well Intervention assets depend on energy prices. I think the recent volatility will affect these assets' utilization, but the cash flows will remain stable because these assets are naturally hedged because they are at the mature stage of the industry life-cycle. The company's Robotics group assets primarily support the well-intervention business. They also diversify into offshore wind farm work for trenching and preparation. It appears the company's business model will support a robust multi-year period of free cash flow generation.

Asset Utilization Is Up

In 2022, HLX's well intervention utilization had its share of ups and downs but considerably recovered compared to the previous year. In Q4, it achieved a 97% global utilization rate, spearheaded by the stellar performance of Q7000. The vessel completed works in Nigeria and is now in transit to the APAC region with secured payment.

The Robotics Vessel division saw a marginal utilization fall in the past year, but it was still at a remarkably high rate of 95% in 2022. Four of its Robotics vessels perform multiple ROV support, trenching, and renewable works in Europe and the US East Coast. The Robotics Asset division had a lean year with just 53% utilization. Still, the division saw higher operating income because of a higher revenue base.

Some Challenges And Opportunities

In Well Intervention, Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2 suffered from lower rates following their transition from their legacy contracts with Petrobras. On top of that, foreign exchange currency movement adversely affected the vessel's financial performance. As a result, the net loss from operations in Well Intervention increased to $53.1 million in FY2022 from $35.9 million in FY2021.

Despite the setback, the company expects rates to increase in 2023, and as such, I believe the impact of the lower price set in during the lean period on Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2 can reverse in 2023, as estimated by the company. The rates struck in 2022 have fallen behind the market rate, and in 2024 and 2025, as new rates roll off, the company will see a positive effect on the margin in my view.

Tracking Q7000 and Brazil Operations

HLX's Q7000 vessel will transit to the APAC region to undertake a drydock after the completion of its work in Nigeria. It will then move to New Zealand for a well-abandonment campaign. In early 2024, the vessel is contracted for a 12-month abandonment work for Shell (SHEL) in Brazil. In 2H 2023, it is scheduled to transit to Australia for well abandonment campaigns for a couple of clients. So, Q7000 has revenue visibility until early 2025.

In 2023, HLX's management expects well intervention rate to improve after Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2 secure long-term contracts with Petrobras (PBR). With the addition of Q7000 Shell contracts, three vessels will be contracted into Brazil in 2024.

Analyzing The Q4 drivers

In Q4 2022, HLX's revenues from the Well Intervention segment increased by 16% compared to Q3 2022, while the segment operating loss turned into an operating profit from a quarter ago. In Q4, its Well Intervention fleets achieved utilization ranging from 92% in the North Sea to 100% in West Africa. Also, the Q7000 vessel started commencing its paid transit to the APAC region.

The Robotics segment, on the other hand, witnessed a 14% sequential revenue fall in Q4, resulting in lower vessel, ROV, and trenching activities. ROV and trencher utilization decreased, while trenching days decreased at the Grand Canyon III and the Horizon Enabler.

Similarly, revenues in the Shallow Water Abandonment segment decreased (by 15%) quarter-over-quarter in Q4. A slowdown in the Gulf of Mexico adversely affected the OSV (offshore service vessels) and heavy lift barge utilization, which dropped by 120 basis points.

Cash Flows And Debt

In FY202, the company's operating cash flow (or CFO) decreased by 51% compared to a year ago. Although revenues increased, increased expenses on regulatory recertification costs and a rise in working capital requirements resulted in the CFO's fall. On top of that, capex increased in FY2022. So, free cash flows deteriorated significantly. In FY2023, it plans to spend $50 million to $70 million in capex, or 19% higher than FY2022, due to the scheduled maintenance of Q4000, Q5000, and Q7000.

HLX's liquidity is strong ($285 million). It does not face any significant repayment risk in the near term. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.17x) is lower than its peers' (OII, OIS, and DRQ) average. In March, the company announced that its convertible notes due for maturity in 2023 would now be convertible. A conversion of notes into equity can have a potential diluting effect on the shareholders.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

The stock's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers. This typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple (13.8x) is lower than its peers' (OII, DRQ, and OIS) average (17.4x). The stock appears undervalued compared to its peers at this level.

According to the sell-side analysts' estimates, HLX's target price is $10, which, at the current price, yields ~37% upside. During the past 90 days, six Wall Street analysts rated it a "Buy" (or "Strong Buy"). One analyst rated it a "Sell," while none recommended a "Hold."

Why Do I Change My Rating?

In my previous article, I was mildly bullish about HLX's outlook. I projected that industry activity would accelerate and Q7000's outlook would brighten. But I also expressed concerns over project slowdown in international geographies and maintenance work-related downtime. I wrote:

Its Robotics business is expected to garner a sizeable part of a fast-expanding market. Some of its well-intervention contracts (including Helix 2 and Q7000) have received contract extensions in recent times. So, I expect the vessel utilization to remain strong in 2023, which will keep the well intervention rate elevated.

After Q4, the positive momentum accelerated. Its Q5000 again had substantial utilization of 100%, while Q4000 had an increased utilization of 94% in Q4. Higher contracted days and visibility of potential further activity in 2023 stabilize its cash flows. Q7000 is then contracted for the next 12 months in Brazil, with visibility on the following work in 2025. Relative valuation-wise, the stock is attractive. So, I upgrade the rating from a "hold" to a "buy."

What's The Take On HLX?

From 2021 to 2022, Helix's asset utilization improved in nearly all of its operating segments and will likely remain strong going into 2023. In Q4, it strengthened offshore operations after acquiring two more IRS systems and three trenching assets. It also plans to diversify into offshore wind farm work, supporting a multi-year free cash flow generation period. The most remarkable performance is expected from the Q7000 vessel. After completing its work in Nigeria, it will transit to Australia for well abandonment campaigns and operational in Brazil until early-2025. The stock price underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year, however.

Despite the offshore sector recovery, lower rates following its transition from its legacy contracts in Brazil and adverse foreign exchange currency movement will remain a drag. Its cash flows declined in 2022, but a robust balance sheet suggests low financial risks. Given the relative undervaluation, I suggest investors "buy" it for an upside in the medium term.