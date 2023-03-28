The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 1:43 PM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.61K Followers

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Schacter - Investor Relations, ICR

Shawn Nelson - Chief Executive Officer

Mary Fox - President and Chief Operating Officer

Donna Dellomo - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co.

Thomas Forte - D.A. Davidson

Maria Ripps - Canaccord Genuity

Matt Koranda - ROTH MKM

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to The Lovesac's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Rachel Schacter of ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

Rachel Schacter

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me on the call is Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer; Mary Fox, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Donna Dellomo, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that some of the information discussed will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about our future expectations, financial projections, and our plans and prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, you should review the company's filings with the SEC, which includes today's press release. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them, except as required by applicable law.

Our discussion today will include non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.