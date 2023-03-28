TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 1:57 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.61K Followers

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:48 AM ET

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

March 28, 2023, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rich Hume - CEO

Marshall Witt - CFO

Liz Morali - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Sameer Kalucha - RBC

Joseph Cardoso - JPMorgan

Tim Long - Barclays

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the TD SYNNEX First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded, and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to pass the call over to Liz Morali, Head of Investor Relations. Liz, you may begin.

Liz Morali

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call. With me today are Rich Hume, CEO; and Marshall Witt, CFO.

Before we continue, let me remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including predictions, estimates, projections or other statements about future events, including statements about strategy, plans and positioning as well as our expectations for future fiscal periods. Actual results may differ materially from those mentioned in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties discussed in today's earnings release, in the Form 8-K we filed today and in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-K and our other reports and filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.