12963734/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is a secular market share growth story thanks to the company's superior and cost-effective products, which should help it grow faster than the end markets. While the company is seeing near-term headwinds in its Residential and Non-Residential construction end market due to high-interest rates, I see the light at the end of the tunnel, with the Fed likely to become less hawkish after the recent banking sector fiasco. Margins should benefit from positive price-cost dynamics with raw material prices declining, as well as management’s cost-saving and productivity initiatives.

WMS is currently trading at a steep discount to its historical average. I believe investors are currently worried about slowing end markets, but with the Fed likely to become less hawkish, this concern should wane over the next few quarters. Any positive management commentary related to end market bottoming over the next few quarters should serve as a catalyst for the stock price. Moreover, WMS is a good long-term growth story, and I believe investors should utilize the current low prices to buy the stock at an attractive valuation.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I previously wrote about WMS in December of last year, discussing how the company was expected to experience revenue decline in the current year due to tough year-over-year comparisons, deferral of sales due to Hurricane Ian, and softness in the residential end market. The company has since reported its 3Q23 (ending December) results, which confirmed the headwinds mentioned earlier and resulted in an 8.4% year-over-year decline in consolidated revenue growth.

On a segmental basis, the Infiltrator Water Technologies (IWT) segment experienced a 30.1% year-over-year decline due to destocking and a weak residential end market, while the Pipe segment saw a 6.1% year-over-year decline due to slowing non-residential and residential end markets. However, the International, and Allied Products & Other segments witnessed modest year-over-year revenue growth of 5.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Historical revenue growth (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, WMS should continue to face tough comparisons in 4Q23 and weakness in the Residential and Non-Residential end markets. However, strength in the Infrastructure and Agriculture end markets should partially offset these headwinds.

In 3Q22 and 4Q22, the company experienced extraordinary revenue growth in the Northeast and Northwest geographies due to pent-up demand after these areas reopened following pandemic-related closures. This resulted in consolidated revenue growth of 47.1% and 52.8% Y/Y, respectively. This resulted in tough comps in the last quarter and WMS faces a similar headwind due to tough comparisons in 4Q23 as well.

In addition to tough comparisons, the company has been experiencing weak demand in the Residential end market for some time, and management has indicated slower growth in the Non-Residential end market as well. However, I see the light at the end of the tunnel, and these end markets are expected to bottom out soon due to recent events in the banking sector, which should make the Federal Reserve less hawkish. As the company's 93% end market is related to construction, I believe the business should recover once rate hike concerns abate. Additionally, both end markets have fundamental tailwinds, with the Residential end market facing undersupply of housing and the Non-Residential end market benefiting from onshoring trends catalyzed by the CHIPS and Science Act. These tailwinds should further support the recovery.

Furthermore, the Infrastructure and Agriculture end markets should continue to perform well. The Infrastructure segment is experiencing good demand due to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and the Agriculture end market is benefiting from good growth in farm income due to a run-up in Agriculture commodity prices in recent years.

.

Domestic revenue contribution categorized by end markets as of FY22 (Company's 10-K)

Furthermore, WMS has a strong history of outperforming the end market thanks to its superior plastic-based products that are lightweight, durable, and cost-effective when compared to concrete alternatives. This has enabled the company to grow at a faster pace than the end market, and I anticipate that it will continue to outperform end-market growth both in the near term and over the long run.

WMS’ revenue growth comparison with end market (Company data (investor presentation))

Overall, I expect 4Q23 to be a challenging quarter, and I anticipate another Y/Y decline in revenue in 4Q23 due to the near-term headwinds. However, I believe things should improve sequentially in 1Q24 and beyond. I am optimistic about a potential recovery in 2H FY24 and will be closely watching management’s commentary around the potential bottoming of end markets over the next couple of quarters. Further, despite the near-term headwinds, the company's superior products should be a key driver of long-term revenue growth.

Margin Analysis & Outlook

In my previous article on WMS, I discussed how margins were expected to remain healthy due to declining resin prices and pricing resiliency. As anticipated, the company posted improved margins in 3Q23, with adjusted gross margin improving by 90 bps YoY and adjusted EBITDA margin improving by 130 bps YoY.

WMS Historical adjusted gross and EBITDA margin performance (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, while volume deleveraging is a near-term concern, management is taking countermeasures such as headcount reduction, plant closures, and manufacturing improvements to decrease its impact. Additionally, positive price-cost should more than offset the volume-related headwind. Since mid-2022, resin prices have been declining, which has benefited the company's margin in 3Q23 and should continue to do so in 4Q23. Despite the declining input costs, the company's superior products are still cost-effective compared to other alternatives, and on the last earnings call, management talked about the company's ability to continue pushing price hikes for some products and geographies. Therefore, I believe the company should continue to witness Y/Y margin growth in 4Q23, and its margin should remain resilient in FY24.

Valuation and conclusion

The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA (TTM) multiple of 8.95x and EV/EBITDA (FWD) of 8.61x, which is a significant discount to its five-year average of 15.15x EV/EBITDA (TTM). Its P/E on FY23 EPS is also low at 13.86x. I believe most of the investors are focusing on near-term headwinds and giving the company extremely low valuations compared to what a compelling long-term secular growth story like WMS deserves. However, I believe this narrative will quickly change once the interest rates peak over the next few months and end market bottoms. I believe any positive commentary related to end-market demand bottoming should serve as a catalyst for the stock. WMS is a long-term growth story that has consistently gained market share over the last several years thanks to its superior quality and low-priced products. Good stocks like this are rarely priced at such a discount. Therefore, I have a buy rating on the stock, and I believe that long-term investors should buy the stock despite near-term headwinds.