Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 2:12 PM ETCanacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF), CNE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.61K Followers

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCQX:CNNEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolina Orozco - Vice President-Investor Relations & Communications

Charle Gamba - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jason Bednar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oriana Covault - Balanz

Josef Schachter - SER

Peter Hitchens - Edison

Luis Serrano - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Canacol Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Carolina Orozco, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Carolina Orozco

Good morning, and welcome to Canacol's fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results conference call. I am with Mr. Charle Gamba, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Jason Bednar, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, it's important to mention that the comments on this call by Canacol's senior management can include projections of the corporation's future performance. These projections neither constitute any commitment as to future results nor take into account risks or uncertainties that could materialize. As a result, Canacol assumes no responsibility in the event that future results are different from the projections shared on this conference call.

Please note that all finance figures on this call are denominated in US dollars. We will begin the presentation with our President and CEO, Mr. Charle Gamba, who will go with the operational highlights for the fourth quarter. Mr. Jason Bednar, our CFO will then discuss financial highlights. Mr. Gamba will close with a discussion of the corporation's outlook for 2023 and beyond. And finally, we will have a Q&A session.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.