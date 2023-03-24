QQQ Outperforms DIA: Time To Be Cautious... And Flexible

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • I have followed the relationship between QQQ and DIA for some time, and I have found it to be one of the more insightful indicators I use.
  • So, when I see that QQQ has outperformed DIA by nearly 19% over the past three months, I know something historic is taking place. This is very year 2000-like.
  • We could be setting up for a continued period of significant return spread between these two major indexes. That should get investors' attention.

stock market chart

bopav

By Rob Isbitts

I closely track hundreds of market indicators. One that I feel does not get as much attention as it deserves is the period performance gap between the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the SPDR Dow

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

20 bear market rallies, 20 failures.

20 bear market rallies, 20 failures. (TC2000 (chart by Rob Isbitts, Modern Income Investor))

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.71K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.