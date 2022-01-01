U.S. Sentiment Holds Firm Despite Banking Stresses

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • US consumer confidence improved in March despite concerns about bank failures and what it might mean for deposits.
  • It supports a narrative of near-term spending strength, but higher borrowing costs and reduced access to credit are major headwinds while falling house prices and the potential restart of student loan repayments are additional challenges.
  • With mortgage rates having doubled over the past 12 months, resulting in mortgage applications halving, we expect the gradual downtrend in prices to continue.

By James Knightley

Consumers shrug off banking worries

The Conference Board measure of US consumer confidence strengthened in March, rising to 104.2 from an upwardly revised 103.4 (consensus 101.0). The present situation index dropped from 153 to 151.1 while expectations rose from

US sentiment holds firm despite banking stresses

Macrobond, ING

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

