Bit Digital: Operational Shift Taking Shape?

Mar. 28, 2023 3:15 PM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)BTC-USD, ETH-USD, MPU
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Bit Digital has had a busy March with partnership announcements and a new CEO.
  • With Mega Matrix, Bit Digital hopes to get exposure to an institutional-grade ETH staking protocol. I have doubts about this.
  • Bit Digital has also invested in Auros Global, a market maker and crypto derivatives business. I think this deal will bear much more fruit.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of BlockChain Reaction get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

DeFi decentralized finance innovation technology banking fintech

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a busy month of announcements for Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT). In March alone, the company has announced investments in a derivatives protocol, a staking platform, and a change in leadership. I'll share some general thoughts on the partnership-specific

Staking Minimum

MarsProtocol

Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:

  • My Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • A Weekly Newsletter
  • Full Podcast Archive
  • Live Chat

Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.7K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find. 

Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTBT, BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not an investment advisor. I share what I personally do.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.