Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (SBS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.61K Followers

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Salcedo - Chief Executive Officer

Luiz Tiberio - Resource Funding and IRO Officer

Catia Pereira - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly] results conference call for 2022.

Today, we have with us, Mr. Andre Salcedo, Ms. Catia Pereira, Finance Director and Investor Relations Director and Mr. Marcelo Miyagui, Accounting Manager.

And before I turn over to Andre Salcedo, I would like to share some information and instructions. This video conference is being recorded and have simultaneous translation into English. The presentation and recording will be available at the IR website of SABESP. I would also remind you that questions will only be taken in writing in the chat of this platform. Our conference shall last about one hour and 30 minutes. And we're going to save 45 minutes for Q&A of analysts and then journalists.

To conclude, I would like to clarify that any statements made during this conference are regarding the company's businesses and projections for the future are only projections based on the assumptions of the company, as well as the information currently available to the company and do not constitute any results and involve risks uncertainties and premises, because they refer to future events, and therefore, these circumstances may have been or not. Investors should take into account, general operational factors and the industry take into account that they may change their results, which will be materially different in future projections.

And now, I would like to turn it over to Mr. Andre Salcedo, who will start the conference.

Andre Salcedo

Good morning. Thank you very much. I thank everyone who is been with us in these early months

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.