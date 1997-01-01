New CEO Won't Save Lyft

Mar. 28, 2023 3:00 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)5 Comments
Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Lyft's demise has been fairly easy to telegraph.
  • The company has no pricing power on the driver or consumer side.
  • Financially the company needs to dramatically cut costs or expand into other markets Uber has a position in.
  • A new CEO might help, but Lyft historically hasn't moved fast enough.
Mobile app Uber on a Apple iPhone XR

5./15 WEST

For several years I've covered the deterioration of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock. In 2020 the obstacles were obvious. Lyft's core business revolved around transporting people who were told to stay at home. Needless to say, shares have declined nearly 70% since then.

This article was written by

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.32K Followers
Host of The Investor Channel on YouTube. Husband and father of 2. I started investing in 1997. Twice a week you can catch me teaching Finance & Economics to middle school kids.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.