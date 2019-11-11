Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

Looking Back

The last time we wrote about Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) (which you can read by clicking here) in early February 2023, the stock was trading at $86 per share. It had a forward P/E of roughly 10x, which was below the stock's 10-year historical average of 12x. A manufacturer of data server and storage systems for enterprise level customers, we believed that the stock had room to break out to the upside due to a number of factors - it was not wholly exposed to Taiwan for its manufacturing, its management has delivered consistently strong returns on capital, and the company possessed a rock-solid balance sheet.

Since our last writing, things have gone well. The stock closed recently at $110 per share with a forward P/E valuation of 13x. With the recent run-up in the stock's price, we thought it would be worth revisiting to see if the stock's run is likely to continue, or if a bit of a breather is in order.

First, The Numbers

To get a sense of the scale of Super Micro's price appreciation, let's take a look at the stock's overall performance for the past six months.

Koyfin

The company, it goes without saying, has had quite a run. Over six months Super Micro has appreciated by 107%, compared to SPDR Technology Sector ETF's (XLK) return of 17% and the broader S&P 500 (SPY) return of 7%.

The next question we ask anytime we see a run-up in price is whether or not valuation multiples are also being stretched on a historical basis, and how the stock compares to its peers.

On a forward EV/EBITDA basis, Super Micro trades between its primary American competitors Dell (DELL) and Cisco (CSCO). Super Micro currently has a forward EV/EBITDA of 8x vs Dell's 5x and Cisco's 9x valuation. Importantly, when comparing Super Micro with competitors, it's important to remember that Super Micro's business is much more focused than its competitors. Both Dell and Cisco are - in comparison to Super Mirco - something of conglomerates in the space with multiple business units and interests.

As an aside, there are two thoughts to be considered here - Super Micro's focus on enterprise storage provides it with few distractions. For example, Dell's and Cisco's competing business unit heads must request funding for their operations and hope they get it each year, compared to Super Micro, which doesn't have such internal concerns (in other words, the classic argument against conglomerated entities in general). The flip side is, of course, what if Dell or Cisco decide suddenly that they want to leverage all of their might into this particular business space to eat Super Micro's lunch? While we try to not deal in conjecture, we believe this question is an important one for each individual investor to consider.

For what it's worth, the market seems to believe that Super Micro has good future prospects.

Super Micro Price to PE (Koyfin)

Take the above chart for example, which may help us answer the question of whether or not Super Micro is currently overvalued given its current run-up. When looking at the company's forward price-to-earnings estimates, we can see that this metric is still trading in a comfortable 10-year range (in fact, it's pretty close to its median).

Seeing this chart, for us, provides decent evidence that the recent rally is justified by estimated earnings expectation. When we also consider that the forward P/E (and EV/EBITDA) metric is only at the midpoint, we think there could be further room to run as well.

Getting On The AI Train

Markets are often governed by rotation--money flows out of unfavorable areas and investments and into areas where investors believe it will be the most productive. A current area of focus (thanks to high-profile projects from Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT)), is artificial intelligence, or AI.

As with most products, consumer-facing AI platforms will generate the most headlines and, likely, the most investor interest. The current AI movement is, not to place too much hyperbole on it, the current investor gold rush. With this in mind, we stand by the old investing adage: It's better to sell pick axes in a gold rush than to dig your own hole.

To not put too fine a point on it, we believe Super Micro has a pretty fine pick axe to offer investors.

As a rule, AI takes a lot of computing power. Like, a lot. This is why (if you're one of the people out there who has attempted to use ChatGPT or Google's Bard) you've probably been hit with notice saying something like "our service is currently at capacity, please try again later."

To that end, Super Micro has recently announced a new product that's optimized for running AI software.

Super Mirco NGC (Company Website)

Super Micro's ability to rapidly position itself in the space as a leader for AI computing storage and server capacity demonstrates, to us, that management is flexible and keeps an ear close to the ground in terms of what customers are likely to want.

Furthermore, this play is likely several years in the making, which only highlights management's prescience. While AI is a favorite topic of investors today, a company like Super Micro cannot simply turn out a new product to meet the market's whims - the AI fruit that we see from Super Micro today is likely the result of several years of labor.

Summary

Super Micro Computer has enjoyed a strong run in 2023. We wrote in February that we believed the company was positioned for a strong year, and we're pleased to see the stock off to such a strong start.

Despite the run up, we believe that the fact that prices have not outrun valuation metrics is evidence that the run could continue. We also could not have foreseen that Super Micro would deliver an AI-friendly product just in time to be swept up in the market-wide AI craze. We believe this offering provides an additional tailwind.

For all these reasons, we remain positive on the outlook for Super Micro.