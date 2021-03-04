Just_Super

Investment Thesis

Observability solutions, like the ones offered by Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), are essential tools for software development companies.

With the migration to cloud infrastructure, companies started to necessitate more advanced tools to track the performance of their software applications. Observability solutions provide real-time insights, during both development and implementation, to help organizations improve the quality and reliability of their software while reducing downtime and costly issues.

Thanks to the ongoing adoption of cloud solutions, Datadog registered astonishing growth rates in the past and is expected to replicate such performances in the coming years as more companies will shift their operations into the cloud.

In today’s analysis, we will assess why, despite being expected to deliver strong growth and cash flows, Datadog appears to be extremely overvalued at today’s price given an estimated intrinsic value of $22.80 per share.

Business Model

Datadog's platform offers a broad range of software solutions used to analyze data like metrics, traces, and logs generated by more than 600 different infrastructures such as AWS and Salesforce (CRM).

Metrics, traces, and logs are quantitative measures and performance records that provide useful information about software behavior allowing development teams to optimize the performance, efficiency, and reliability of software applications.

Observability tools help identify problems and errors that development teams might not even know existed in the first place, improving the go-to-market speed and quality of software applications while significantly reducing R&D costs and solving development issues before they even appear.

Other than delivering value in a very short time, Datadog services are condensed into a unified and easily adoptable platform that helps companies simplify the complexity of cloud infrastructures.

Revenues are generated under a subscription model accounting for more than 23,000 customers who can tailor their subscriptions by choosing which products to include and having the option to add further solutions in the future.

Operating Performance

Looking at Datadog’s past operating performances, revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75.45% from $100 million in 2014 to $1.6 billion in 2022.

Datadog revenues (TIKR Terminal)

Datadog registered strong gross margins over the years, averaging 77%, but still struggles to turn GAAP profitable due to the considerable investment made in R&D expenses.

Datadog R&D and Operating Loss (TIKR Terminal)

However, we can capitalize R&D expenses treating them as capital expenditures, as they represent investments that will generate value in the coming years. If we capitalize R&D expenses, the 2022 operating loss of $58 million turns into a profit of $378 million, with Datadog achieving a 5Y median operating margin of 18.8% and a median return on invested capital (ROIC) of 12.5%.

Datadog adj operating income (Personal Data)

R&D capitalization doesn’t affect the free cash flows to the firm (FCFF), which remain negative for the whole period as Datadog had to invest heavily to support such impressive growth rates.

Datadog FCFF (Personal Data)

Financially, Datadog is very solid with a net cash position of $1 billion, a current ratio of 3, and an interest coverage ratio of 22.88 after capitalizing R&D expenses.

Datadog financial position (TIKR Terminal)

Growth Drivers

As we have seen, R&D expenses play a key role to determine Datadog’s success but not just in terms of profitability. R&D represents the main growth driver for Datadog. In order to support such strong revenues growth rates, Datadog has to keep investing in R&D to continuously improve and add new features to its platform to attract and retain more customers.

Future growth can be determined by looking at how much and how well a company has invested in its growth drivers. The Reinvestment Margin shows what percentage of revenues has been reinvested into the company, while the Sales to Invested Capital ratio, shows how much revenues have been generated for each dollar invested by the company. If we multiply these two values and take the median value over the years, we obtain the expected growth rate in revenues based on how much and how well a company has invested in its growth drivers.

In our case, Datadog’s expected growth rate is 25.02%.

Datadog expected growth rate (Personal Data)

Market & Risks

Looking at the observability software market, it is expected to more than double from 2022 to 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% driven by the ongoing digital transformation of companies, that among others, see the migration to cloud infrastructures to help improve flexibility and scalability of operations.

The market is highly competitive with the presence of strong vertical players, like Splunk (SPLK) and Dynatrace (DT), that directly compete with Datadog and the presence of well-established tech giants like Cisco (CSCO) and IBM (IBM) or public cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft (MSFT) Azure that offer products that compete with Datadog’s.

Projection

Trying to project Datadog’s future performances, the story we will tell here sees Datadog establishing itself among the top-performing software companies out there, delivering strong growth rates, and achieving great efficiency and profitability as it will benefit from the further migration of companies to the cloud.

Starting with revenues, we assume Datadog will grow strongly in the coming future by applying the expected growth rate of 25.02% for the next 3 years. After that, we can let the growth rate slowly decline as the company gets bigger and bigger. With these assumptions, revenues are expected to more than triple in 10 years, reaching $6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.81%.

Moving on to future efficiency and profitability, basing our assumptions on the operating margin and ROIC obtained after capitalizing R&D, as we assume Datadog to reach the level of the best-performing companies in the market today, which have a median operating of 27% and a median ROIC of 18%, we assume Datadog’s future operating margin and ROIC to be 25% and 20% respectively by 2032.

Industry average operating margin & ROIC (Personal Data)

With these assumptions, FCFF are expected to remain negative in the foreseeable future, as Datadog has to invest heavily to support growth, to then turn profitable and sit around $1 billion by 2032 as the company gets bigger, more efficient, and requires fewer reinvestments.

Datadog future projections (Personal Data)

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 10.57%, calculated using the WACC, the present value of these cash flows is equal to an equity value of $7.29 billion or $22.80 per share.

Datadog intrinsic value (Personal Data)

Conclusion

Given my analysis and assumptions, Datadog’s stock looks highly overvalued at today’s prices in my view.

Datadog is surely well positioned to benefit from the expansion of the observability software market, being expected to deliver strong growth rates and solid FCFF, and of course, the market is already pricing in its strong potential. However, given its current expensive prices, that doesn’t leave enough margin for long terms gains in my opinion, and so Datadog does not represent a good investment opportunity.