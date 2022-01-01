Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is poised to benefit from its pricing strategy that focuses on price increases below inflation, giving it an advantage over its competitors in an inflationary environment and driving strong customer traffic. Additionally, new restaurant openings in the upcoming year and an increase in off-premise sales should contribute to the company's sales growth. Furthermore, margins are expected to increase in the coming year due to moderating inflation, volume leverage, and improving productivity. Finally, the company's current valuation is lower than its historical levels, making it an attractive investment opportunity, given its sales and margin growth prospects.

Q3 FY2023 Earnings

Darden recently released its third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report, which showed a 13.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $2.79 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Additionally, earnings per share (EPS) grew by 21.2% to $2.34, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company's restaurant-level EBITDA margin increased by 60 basis points to 20%, and its operating margin increased by 30 basis points to 12.6%. The revenue growth was attributed to a same-restaurant growth rate of 11.7% and new restaurant openings, while the EPS and margin growth was driven by sales leverage and improved productivity.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Darden's sales growth was affected by restaurant closures, but as restrictions eased and full seating capacity was restored in FY2022, sales growth began to recover. In Q3 FY23, the company's sales growth momentum continued due to good customer traffic, supported by high demand for dining out during the holiday season. As a result, net sales increased by 13.8% year-over-year to $2.79 billion, driven by same-restaurant sales growth of 11.7% and the balance by Darden's 35 net new restaurant openings. All of the company's segments contributed to the sales growth.

Looking ahead, I am optimistic that Darden Restaurants will continue to achieve revenue growth through its pricing strategy, new restaurant openings, and investments in off-premise platforms.

For the past several years, DRI has implemented a pricing strategy focused on keeping price levels below inflation and industry benchmarks. This approach has led to robust traffic growth and market share gains for Darden restaurants. During Q3 FY23, the company's same-restaurant sales performance outpaced the industry by 450 basis points, while the same-restaurant guest count exceeded the industry benchmark by 700 basis points.

While there are concerns about declining customer traffic in an economic slowdown, I believe that Darden's pricing strategy is well-suited for challenging economic conditions. In an inflationary environment, customers tend to seek out more affordable dining options and look for value in every dollar they spend. DRI's generous portion sizes and price increases below inflation and competitors provide customers with the value they are looking for during times of inflation.

Management also seems to be optimistic about consumer spending trends. While answering a question during the Q3 earning call, CEO Ricardo Cardenas commented:

But as you think about the state of the consumer and the state of the economy,.. there's been a shift in spending from durable goods to services, restaurant businesses are benefiting from that. What's interesting is, for most of calendar year 2022, customer sentiment was pretty bad but consumer spending was significantly high. So even though they were thinking that things were bad, they were still spending. And so, we think as long as the unemployment rate is low and wages are increasing, consumers should continue to spend. Casual dining same-restaurant sales improved sequentially each quarter during the fiscal year, and our positive gap to the industry improved especially in traffic. So, we feel like what we're doing is really helping us. I will also say the data from our proprietary brand health tracker suggests that most consumers are not pulling back from restaurant visits, and they do not appear to be trading down from full-service to limited service based on the data that we have. Now there is a tension between what people want and what they can afford. Consumers continue to seek value, which is not about low prices, consumers are making spending trade-offs and food away from home is one of the most difficult expenses to give up because going out to a restaurant is still an affordable luxury for them.”

So I expect customer traffic and guest count should remain at healthy levels across DRI’s restaurants and contribute to sales growth in the coming year.

In addition, Darden is expanding its restaurant footprint by continuously investing in new company-owned restaurants. The company has increased its company-owned restaurant count by approximately 6% since before the COVID-19 pandemic. For FY23, DRI planned to open 55-60 new restaurants, of which 35 new restaurants have been opened year-to-date, and it is on track to open the remaining 25 new restaurants in the fourth quarter. Looking ahead to FY24, the company aims to open 50-55 new restaurants.

Additionally, Darden is also investing in improving its off-premise sales platform. The company is focused on enhancing the convenience of the platform for both customers and team members.

For instance, in Q2 FY23, DRI introduced an online payment platform for call-in orders to address the inefficiencies and inconvenience associated with taking payment over the phone or upon customer arrival. As consumer preferences continue to shift towards digital services, DRI’s investment in off-premise technology should support sales growth by making it easier for customers to order, pick up, and pay without incurring the added expense of third-party delivery.

These investments in off-premise technology have resulted in off-premise sales well above pre-COVID levels. I believe that DRI's continued focus on improving its off-premise sales platform should support the company's sales growth in the future.

Hence, I am optimistic about DRI’s sales growth both in the short term and in the long term. DRI's management has guided for 6.5-7% same-restaurant sales growth in FY23, which seems achievable.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

Over the last couple of years, Darden has faced margin pressure due to inflation in food and labor wages. Despite the company's pricing strategy restricting cost increases above inflation, DRI has been able to mitigate inflationary pressures by leveraging volume and enhancing productivity. As a result, DRI's margins have been above pre-pandemic levels, with operating margins growing by 70 basis points despite underpricing inflation by more than 400 basis points since Q3 FY2020.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, DRI continued to benefit from sales leverage and labor productivity, despite many commodity prices remaining at their highest levels. This resulted in a 60 basis points year-over-year increase in restaurant-level EBITDA margin to 20%, while the operating margin grew by 30 basis points year-over-year to 12.6%.

Looking forward, although year-over-year inflationary costs remain elevated, management noted during the Q3 earnings call that they expect overall commodity inflation to moderate to low-single digits in FY24 (from high single digits in FY23). Additionally, the company should continue to support margin growth through volume leverage. By keeping its prices below inflation to provide customers with good value and increasing customer traffic, DRI can offset inflationary costs through volume leverage, and I expect volume growth in the near term to continue to contribute to DRI's profit margins. Moreover, the company is experiencing a decrease in new employee turnover and an increase in old employee retention rates, leading to reduced training costs and increased labor efficiency, which should help increase productivity and support margin growth.

Therefore, I expect margins to remain above pre-pandemic levels and benefit from moderating inflation, volume leverage, and increased productivity.

Valuation and Conclusion

Darden is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 19.37x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $7.94 and 17.51x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $8.78, which is below its historical 5-year average forward P/E of 21.77x. The company has good sales growth prospects, benefiting from its pricing strategy, market share gains, and new restaurant openings. Margins should also continue expanding, benefiting from moderating inflation, volume leverage, and improved productivity. Given the slightly lower-than-historical valuation and growth prospects over the coming years, I have a buy rating on the stock.