Article Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has announced plans to split up the company into six different units. This could unlock value and is a move that should be highly beneficial for shareholders. On top of that, it might also reduce regulatory risks going forward.

What Happened?

On Tuesday, Alibaba Group Holding announced plans to split up the company, which is currently active across many different industries, into six separate companies.

The market reacted very positively to this news item, sending shares soaring by 15% at the time of writing:

Still, Alibaba trades well below the highs seen in January, as BABA's shares had dropped considerably over the last two months or so, prior to the split-up news.

Wall Street analysts generally liked the idea and praised Alibaba for this move, which is seen as shareholder-friendly as it can unlock hidden value while possibly reducing risks at the same time.

Why This Is Good For Investors

Alibaba is, like some of its large-cap Chinese tech peers, a company that is active across different industries. The business units that BABA owns aren't all in the same stage, however - some are very profitable but slow-growing, while others are fast-growing but not (yet) profitable. When all of these businesses are lumped together into one single entity, some see the company as a jack of all trades - and master of none. Investors that prefer a pure growth play might avoid BABA due to the fact that some of its business units are growing only slowly, while value investors may avoid Alibaba due to the fact that some business units are not yet profitable, which adds uncertainties about what the future earnings outlook will be.

Likewise, some investors may want to invest in a company that has exposure to Chinese consumer spending, such as BABA's core e-commerce business, but the same investors may see BABA's other ventures, such as the cloud computing business, as uninteresting baggage. At the same time, other investors might prefer to invest in a Chinese cloud computing pureplay without being interested in exposure to digital media and entertainment.

By splitting up the company into separate units, BABA creates an environment where investors will have an easier time investing in the exact business units they prefer the most. Growth investors will be able to pick the highest-growth business units for investment, while value investors can go for the slower-growing, more profitable parts of the company in its current form.

Alibaba's SEC filing shows the company's plans for what the six companies will look like and contain once the split-up has happened:

Investors know pretty well what companies will be available in the future. The core e-commerce business containing Taobao and Tmall will be one of the most important, and most valuable, units once the entity has been separated. After all, the core e-commerce business is where the majority of Alibaba's profits are being generated. At the same time, the future Taobao Tmall Business Group will be one of the slower-growing units, I believe. While the overall growth outlook for this unit is very solid thanks to growing consumer spending in China, which, in turn, is being driven by a steadily expanding middle class, the e-commerce unit already has a strong market share in an established market. Other units, such as the future Cloud Intelligence Group, have a more pronounced growth profile, as the cloud computing market is still rather small but fast-growing in China. The cloud computing business should thus deliver a faster growth rate going forward, but on the other hand, it will likely not report profits in the near term. According to Alibaba's most recent earnings report, the Cloud business lost RMB1.5 billion during the most recent quarter, which pencils out to an operating margin of -7%. For comparison, the e-commerce unit generated an operating profit of RMB53 billion during the same period, which is equal to around $8 billion at current exchange rates - or more than $30 billion annualized.

I personally do not invest in fast-growing but unprofitable companies primarily, but some investors prefer to do so. The BABA cloud business could be highly interesting for them, as the cloud computing market in China is experiencing rapid growth. McKinsey is forecasting that the market will expand from $32 billion in 2021 to $90 billion in 2025, which makes for a 180% increase in just four years. Exposure to this growth story could be of a lot of interest to growth-focused investors. Since BABA cloud has generated around $3 billion of revenue during the most recent quarter, of around $12 billion annualized, this unit alone could be worth $100 billion or so, I believe - an 8x sales multiple for a cloud computing pureplay does not seem overly demanding, considering peers such as Microsoft (MSFT) are trading at 10x sales. Of course, Microsoft is profitable, but on the other hand, it's not a cloud computing pure-play. Even if the market decides that BABA's cloud business should trade at a sales multiple of just 5x, that would make for a $60 billion market cap alone - or one-fourth of the current market capitalization of the entire company.

The market capitalization of the smaller BABA units will most likely be lower, as market demand for the future Logistics pureplay will likely not be as pronounced relative to the more exciting cloud business. Still, there's some value in units such as Digital Media & Entertainment, Smart Logistics, and the services-centered business that will contain mapping company Amap, food delivery service Ele.me, and so on. If we assume that BABA cloud will be worth $80 billion, for a 6.7x sales multiple, with the four business units that aren't cloud or e-commerce focused being valued at a combined $20 billion (which seems conservative to me), then the e-commerce business is trading at an implied market capitalization of $155 billion right now, accounting for the 15% share price increase on Tuesday. That seems pretty low for a company that will generate operating profits in the $30 billion range, even in a hypothetical no-growth scenario.

I thus believe that Alibaba's split-up will unlock considerable value going forward - the sum of the six future companies will be worth way more than $255 billion, I believe. The fact that BABA, in its current form, is trading at just 12.5x forward net profits underlines the undervaluation thesis, I believe.

The split-up also has another advantage, however. Some investors have been avoiding BABA due to perceived regulatory risks. When the company is split up into six different companies, those risks should decline, I believe. After all, Chinese regulators will have a harder time arguing that the company is a dominating conglomerate with too much market power when BABA's different business units are separated. Investors that prefer to own BABA's cloud business, for example, will also not have to worry about potential regulatory issues in the Digital Entertainment space, and so on. In short, BABA will not be as big and thus not be as much of a target for regulators once the company is split up.

Takeaway

Like many other Chinese (and non-Chinese) tech giants, BABA is active in a wide range of areas. That creates a situation where some investors would want to own certain pieces of the company, while not caring about other business units that might even be seen as risky baggage. When the company splits up into six future entities, this problem will vanish.

I thus believe that the surprising news is great for shareholders, as it should reduce risks while also unlocking the "hidden" value of smaller, not-yet-profitable units such as the cloud computing franchise.

Value investors will be able to pick the value entities, while growth investors will be able to go for the faster-growing companies once the company has split up. The combined value of the six future companies will be considerably higher than the current market capitalization of BABA, thus I believe that there is significant upside potential for Alibaba's shares up to the split-up date and beyond. As a shareholder, I am very happy to see BABA pursue this split-up.

