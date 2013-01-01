BIZD: Many BDC Managers May Not Have Your Best Interest In Mind

Mar. 28, 2023 4:56 PM ETVanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.75K Followers

Summary

  • With the number of retired investors growing, demand for ultra-high-yield investments has surged, creating potential market dislocations.
  • The Business Development Company ETF BIZD is a popular choice due to its 11% yield and strong recovery after 2020.
  • If a recession or credit risk event occurs again, do not expect the Federal Reserve to save risk assets like BDCs due to their significant leverage growth and inflationary limitations.
  • BDCs may consistently underperform the market due to agency problems that incentivize managers to increase leverage and overlook risk for higher yields.
  • The senior loan ETF BKLN may be a decent alternative to BIZD, offering a decent yield at much lower risk, although both carry notable recession and credit risk exposure.

Complacency

biffspandex

Many individual investors today remain highly focused on stocks and ETFs that pay the highest dividend yields. Over recent decades, wealth has become more heavily concentrated in retirement-age people, encouraging a disproportional increase in demand for high-income-generating investment products. I

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.75K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.