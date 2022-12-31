March Madness: Nothing But Net (Lease)

Mar. 29, 2023 7:00 AM ETEPRT, SRC, WPC
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Today, we decided to provide a list of three net lease REITs that we haven't covered in a while.
  • Later in the week, we'll put together a WACC (weighted average cost of capital) article for all net lease REITs.
  • In this article, we'll cover W. P. Carey Inc., Spirit Realty Capital, Inc., and Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

March Madness

Tar_Heel_Rob

I love college hoops (hence the “nothing but net” title), but today I’m writing on another one of my passions, Net Lease real estate investment trusts ("REITs").

As you may know, I have a long history of net lease

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT

WPC

WPC Investor Presentation

WPC

WPC Investor Presentation

WPC

WPC Investor Presentation

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generated

WPC Investor Presentation

WPC Investor Presentation

WPC Investor Presentation

Chart, bar chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs (WPC Dividend)

WPC Investor Presentation

WPC Investor Presentation

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

SRC

SRC Snapshot

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

SRC Snapshot

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

SRC Supplemental

SRC Supplemental

SRC Supplemental

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Text, letter Description automatically generated

Nareit

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

SRC Supplemental

Graphical user interface, chart, application, Excel, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT Investor Presentation

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

Timeline Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Timeline Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Get My New Book For Free!

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
108.79K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 15,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC, SRC, EPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.