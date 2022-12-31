Tar_Heel_Rob

I love college hoops (hence the “nothing but net” title), but today I’m writing on another one of my passions, Net Lease real estate investment trusts ("REITs").

As you may know, I have a long history of net lease investing, having constructed over 100 buildings for companies like Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY), Dollar General Corporation (DG), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN), and Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Net Lease is one of the most defensive property sectors, in which leases are long term (10 to 20 years). As I explain in my book, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide:

“Boiled down to their basics, 'cost of capital' is the name of the game. And share price performance, as well as acquisitions, are exceptionally critical components in how these businesses are able to operate. They tend to work best when their share valuations are a little higher compared to their net asset value (‘NAV’).”

Well, well, what do we have here?

An environment in which rates have moved faster than I’ve seen in my 30+ real estate career and in which Net Lease REITs are trading at substantial discounts. Take a look:

iREIT

I decided today I would focus on a few names that I haven’t touched on recently – and that my followers have requested.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): 5.7% Dividend Yield

WP Carey is a net-lease real estate investment trust that was founded in 1972 and went public in 1998. They primarily lease single-tenant properties, including industrial, warehouse, office, and retail. Their net-lease portfolio consists of 1,449 properties covering 176 million square feet and serve 392 tenants in 26 countries.

As of December 31, 2022, approximately 63% of their annualized base rent (“ABR”) was generated by properties located in the United States and approximately 34% was generated by properties located in Europe. WPC has a 98.8% occupancy rate with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 10.8 years.

In addition to their net-lease properties, WPC also invests in self-storage real estate and owns 84 self-storage properties containing 52,093 units with an average occupancy of 91.0%.

Almost all of WPC leases have built-in rent escalations, with 55% of escalations linked to the consumer price index (“CPI”).

For escalations that are linked to the CPI, 37% are uncapped and 18% are capped. Additionally, 40% of WPC’s leases have fixed escalations. In total, 99% of WPC's leases have either fixed or CPI-linked escalations.

WPC Investor Presentation

WPC is well-diversified by property type and industry. Industrial and warehouse make up 51% of their ABR (annualized base rent), office properties make up 17%, retail makes up 17%, and self-storage makes up 4% of their ABR. By industry, retail stores make up their largest category, with 21% of ABR coming from this industry.

The next largest category is “other.” That includes various industries including insurance; chemicals, plastics and rubber; non-durable consumer goods; banking; metals; telecommunications, etc.

WPC Investor Presentation

WPC’s top ten tenants contribute 18.1% of total ABR. They include well-known names such as U-Haul, Extra Space, Marriott, and Advanced Auto Parts. Their top ten tenants occupy 369 properties, contribute $250 million in ABR, and have a weighted average lease term of 10.1 years.

WPC Investor Presentation

WPC is investment-grade rated, with a credit rating of BBB+ by S&P and has solid debt metrics, with a pro rata net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.7x, total consolidated debt to gross assets of 39.8%, and a fixed charge coverage of 5.5x.

Their weighted average interest rate is 3.0% and their weighted average debt maturity is 4.4 years. Their capitalization consists of 67% equity (based on a closing stock price of $78.15 on December 31, 2022), 24% senior unsecured notes, 5% mortgage debt, and 3% credit facility / term loans.

WPC Investor Presentation

Only 5.4% ($427 million) of WPC’s debt matures in 2023, but a significant portion of their debt matures in the following 2 years. In 2024, 16.2% of their debt matures, and in 2025, 20.8% of their debt matures. As of December 31, 2022, WPC had $2.2 billion in total liquidity.

WPC Investor Presentation

While WPC’s funds from operations (“FFO”) has been a bit choppy, since 2013 they have an average FFO growth rate of 6.79%. Analysts expect earnings (FFO) to fall 5% in 2023, but then rebound with a 4% increase in 2024 and a 7% increase in 2025.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

WPC has a 5.66% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 80.19%. They have an excellent dividend track record, having raised the dividend every year since going public in 1998. Over the last 10 years, they have an average dividend growth rate of 6.29%.

FAST Graphs (WPC Dividend)

WPC Investor Presentation

W. P. Carey Inc. is currently trading at a P/FFO of 13.8x, which compares favorably to their normal P/FFO of 15.8x. They offer a high yield at 5.66% that is well covered by their AFFO. They have a solid FFO growth rate, strong debt metrics, and an excellent dividend track record. We maintain a BUY on WPC.

FAST Graphs

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC): 7.1% Dividend Yield

Spirit Realty Capital is a net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant properties that are leased on a triple-net basis to tenants operating in retail, industrial and other industries.

SRC owns a diversified portfolio of 2,115 properties that are located in 49 States and operated by 351 tenants in 34 industries. As of December 31, 2022, SRC had an in-place annualized base rent (“ABR”) of $680.9 million.

SRC Snapshot

SRC is well diversified by both tenant and property type. Their top ten tenants make up 22.0% of Spirit’s ABR and includes established businesses such as Life Time Fitness, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Dollar Tree, Circle K, and Home Depot.

By property type, SRC’s portfolio consists of service retail (42.1%), industrial (23.0%), discretionary retail (15.1%), non-discretionary retail (11.4%), and office properties (2.8%).

SRC’s total portfolio is 99.9% occupied and has a weighted average lease term of 10.4 years. Spirit’s trailing twelve-month acquisitions consisted of retail properties at 51.5%, industrial properties at 44.3%, and office properties at 2.2%.

SRC Snapshot

Spirit is investment-grade with a BBB credit rating from S&P and has solid debt metrics with an adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.2x, a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.1x, a total debt to total assets ratio of 38.2%, and a long-term debt to capital ratio of 44.77%.

SRC Supplemental

Additionally, 98% of their debt is fixed rate and 99.9% is unsecured. SRC has no debt maturities until 2025 and their weighted average debt maturity is 5.8 years. As of December 31, 2022, SRC had total corporate liquidity of $1.7 billion.

SRC Supplemental

Spirit has only seen modest FFO growth since 2013, with an average FFO growth rate of 2.22%. SRC’s earnings (FFO) were in decline from 2016 to 2020, but then increased 19% in 2021 and 13% in 2022. Analysts expect FFO to fall by 1% in 2023, but then increase 3% and 2% in the years 2024 and 2025, respectively.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

When looking at Spirit’s past performance, it’s important to point out that in many ways this is a different company than it was before 2018.

SRC’s current CEO, Jackson Hsieh, was appointed Chief Executive Officer and President on July 25, 2017. Since that time, there has been a major overhaul in management, a significant spinoff, and a new portfolio composition that is much more heavily focused on industrial properties.

Below is an excerpt from an interview with Jackson Hsieh:

Nareit

Since the management overhaul and spinoff, Spirit Realty is a much different and stronger company than it was prior to the changes. Below is an illustration of the change in SRC’s asset mix since 2018.

In the second quarter of 2018, SRC’s portfolio consisted of 85.0% retail properties, 8.0% industrial properties, and 5.4% office properties. As of the fourth quarter of 2022, SRC’s portfolio consisted of 68.6% retail properties, 23.0% industrial properties, and 2.8% office properties.

SRC Supplemental

Spirit pays a 7.05% dividend yield that is secure with an AFFO payout ratio of 72.6% in 2022. SRC has maintained a low payout ratio over the past decade, with its payout ratio only going above 80% in 2020. While the dividend has been well-covered since 2013, there have been 2 dividend cuts since that time.

SRC cut its dividend in 2018 by -8.35% and then in 2019 by -15.44%. SRC’s long-term average dividend growth rate is negative -1.19%. Again, I think it’s worth mentioning that this is a very different company today than it was in 2018. The dividend has increased over the last 2 years, and analysts expect dividend increases in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Spirit currently trades at a P/FFO of 10.3x, a discount to their normal P/FFO of 13.2x and pays a high yield of 7.05% that is covered by their earnings (AFFO). FFO growth has been modest, and their dividend growth has been worse, but given the significant changes in leadership and asset mix, we are optimistic that future performance will improve.

Spirit has a nice mix of retail and industrial properties and potentially could be an acquisition target by one of its larger peers. At iREIT, we rate Spirit Realty a STRONG BUY. Note: We consider SRC an M&A target, with Realty Income Corporation (O) the most likely suitor.

FAST Graphs

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT): 4.7% Dividend Yield

Essential Properties Realty Trust is an internally managed REIT that invests in single-tenant, net leased commercial real estate that is primarily used for service-oriented or experienced based businesses.

Property types they invest in include early childhood education, car washes, quick service restaurants, medical and dental services, automotive services, convenience stores, grocery, and health and fitness centers.

They completed their initial public offering (“IPO”) in 2018 and qualified as a REIT that same year. As of December 31, 2022, their portfolio consisted of 1,653 properties that are 99.9% occupied by 350 tenants in 16 industries across 48 states.

At 2022 year-end, 93% of their annualized base rent came from operators in service-oriented and experience-based businesses.

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT’s is well-diversified by tenant, with its top 10 tenants making up 18.0% of their annualized base rent and no tenant contributing more than 3.4% to their ABR.

By industry the three largest contributors to their ABR comes from car washes at 13.2%, early childhood education at 12.8%, and quick service restaurants at 11.6%. EPRT has a weighted average remaining lease term of 13.9 years, with only 6.1% of their ABR from leases expiring before 2028.

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT has excellent debt metrics, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 3.8x and a gross debt to gross assets ratio of 32%. They have no secured debt, a weighted average interest rate of 3.3%, and an average debt maturity of 5.2 years. Additionally, at the end of 2022 they had $923.0 million of pro forma liquidity, with complete availability on their revolving credit facility.

EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT has a well-staggered maturity schedule, with no debt due until 2024. Their revolving credit facility matures in 2026, but at year-end 2022 it was undrawn and the full $600 million was available to EPRT. After the maturity due in 2024, the next maturity doesn’t come due until 2027.

EPRT Investor Presentation

Since 2019, EPRT has an average FFO growth rate of 11.83%. Their earnings declined by -1% in 2020 but have increased in every other year since 2019. FFO increased by 28% in 2021 and 13% in 2022. Analysts expect FFO to increase by 5% in 2023, and then 6% and 2% in the years 2024 and 2025, respectively.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

EPRT has increased its dividend each year since going public. They pay a 4.44% dividend yield that is well-covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 70.26%. Over the last 3 years, they’ve averaged a 6.90% dividend growth rate, and analysts expect the dividend to increase by 2.78% in 2023 and 3.60% in 2024.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

EPRT has a lot going for it. The first thing I’d like to point out is their excellent debt metrics. They have conservative levels of debt as it relates to both their gross assets and their earnings (EBITDAre).

They are well-diversified by tenant and industries, and they have delivered solid growth in both earnings and their dividend in their short existence. Additionally, they have a low payout ratio to help support grow the dividend. At iREIT, we rate Essential Properties Realty Trust a BUY.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

We recommend avoiding these net lease REITs:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)

EPR Properties (EPR)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL).

In this environment (high inflation, rising rates, likely recession), we strongly encourage investors to focus on quality REITs. All three of our recommendations offer solid dividend stability and potential to capture sound price appreciation.

We forecast WPC to return 15% annually:

FAST Graphs

We forecast SRC to return 15% annually:

FAST Graphs

We forecast EPRT to return 25% annually: