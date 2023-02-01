Okeanis Eco Tankers: Top Choice For Crude Tanker Exposure

Summary

  • Dirty tanker rates are expected to remain structurally elevated because of the consequences of the war in Ukraine.
  • Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a best-in-class owner and operator of crude tankers.
  • Okeanis ticks all my boxes: trades at a cheap valuation, is leveraged, has a modern fleet, excellent management, and a generous dividend policy.

A tanker ship is underway at sea in the evening, view from the bridge wings

Antony Velikagathu

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (OTCPK:OKENF, OET.OL) is a crude tanker company, operating a modern fleet consisting of six Suezmax and eight VLCC vessels. It is my top choice to capitalize on the on-going crude tankers bull market.

Shift in crude trade patterns

Shift in crude trade patterns (Company's presentation)

Crude tanker rates

Crude tanker spot rates (Clarkson's)

Company's presentation

Supply and demand growth vs charter rates (Company's presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Crude tanker orderbook

Crude tanker orderbook is at historical lows (Company's presentation)

Crude tanker fleet is ageing

Crude tanker fleet is ageing (Company's presentation)

Company's presentation

The net effect is modest growth, turning into negative growth starting from 2024 (Company's presentation)

Company's presentation

Sensitivities (Company's presentation)

Company's presentation

Q1 2023 guidance (Company's presentation)

Company's presentation

Spot market performance vs peers (Company's presentation)

Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OET.OL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

