B2Gold: An Attractive Valuation, But Also More Jurisdictional Risk

Mar. 28, 2023 5:24 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CASBB:CA, SGSVF
Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The recently announced Sabina Gold & Silver acquisition seems like a good fit for B2Gold as it will boost reserves and improve the jurisdictional risk.
  • B2Gold trades at a lower earnings multiple than peers, even after adjusting for the 20% increase in the number of shares following the acquisition.
  • The big question is whether the discount to peers is large enough to justify the higher geopolitical risk.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Off The Beaten Path. Learn More »

WA Super pit hor sky

zetter

Investment Thesis

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) is an almost debt-free gold producer, with a market cap of around $4.2B today, and did in 2022 produce about 1M gold ounces. The company primarily operates in a few countries with higher geopolitical risk, which partly explains the

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 1 - Koyfin

Figure 2 - Source: January 2023 Corporate Presentation

Figure 2 - January 2023 Corporate Presentation

Figure 3 - Source: January 2023 Corporate Presentation

Figure 3 - January 2023 Corporate Presentation

Figure 4 - Source: B2Gold February 2023 Acquisition Presentation

Figure 4 - B2Gold February 2023 Acquisition Presentation

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Figure 5 - Quarterly Reports

Figure 6 - Source: Data from Koyfin

Figure 6 - Data from Koyfin

Figure 7 - Source: Data from Koyfin

Figure 7 - Data from Koyfin

Figure 8 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 8 - Koyfin

Figure 9 - Source: B2Gold February 2023 Acquisition Presentation

Figure 9 - B2Gold February 2023 Acquisition Presentation

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation.  My portfolio has generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, and 9% YTD in 2023.

Sign up! 

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.5K Followers
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on natural resources

I enjoy my anonymity, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics, but most of my value-based investment knowledge comes from independent learning where I am a perpetual student. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries. I have a significant portion of my portfolio exposed to the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer a Marketplace service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.