SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Wells Fargo Clean Energy Symposium Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 28, 2023 5:00 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.61K Followers

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Wells Fargo Clean Energy Symposium Conference Call March 28, 2023 1:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Ronen Faier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. We are very excited to have SolarEdge Technologies with us here; Ronen Faier, the CFO, is joining me this afternoon. It's been a long day already; I guess it's already this afternoon. So, thank you very much for being here.

Ronen Faier

Thank you for having me.

Unidentified Analyst

Appreciate it. So -- and we'd love this to be as interactive as possible. So if you have questions, just raise your hand, don't be shy. But in the meantime, I will ask the questions. I would -- probably the first place to start. I think the most pressing topic for everyone right now is the financial markets, access to capital, cost of capital liquidity. So maybe you could just talk through where SolarEdge balance sheet, liquidity stands and any impacts that you're seeing from this -- the SVP and all those topics.

Ronen Faier

So first of all we're happy that all of our funds are -- we believe, in relatively spread across relatively large and strong bank. So today, SolarEdge is about $1.7 billion on its balance sheet, of which $650 million are related to a convertible loan that we issued at the end of 2020 and actually are still in the money, meaning that still price is to be converted.

From a balance sheet perspective, we have a very strong balance sheet of where, of course, assets or liquid assets is much higher than liquid or, I would call it, short-term liabilities that we have generating cash flow and therefore, no big issue that we see today, most of it really is held in American banks and of the larger American banks. As a [indiscernible] SVB used

