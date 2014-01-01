Mrkit99/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Once again, our team is looking at the European banking environment, and in conjunction with the Intesa Sanpaolo publication, today we are also analyzing UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCPK:UNCFF). Since our overweight call in "UniCredit Could Return Its Entire Capitalization In 4 Years," the second Italian bank has recorded a remarkable stock price appreciation; however, due to the recent SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) development, UniCredit has lost almost 10% of its market cap, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) returns (Fig 1).

Despite that, the sector is robust and well-equipped to deal with an economic slowdown. There are multiple reasons why we are overweighting the Italian financial sector:

European banks, unlike U.S. ones, are subject to the same rules regardless of asset size. They all have the same regulatory obligations, the same supervision, and the same level of transparency; The regulatory capital is at the highest levels, with the level of non-performing loans on the total assets having gone from over 20% in 2014 to around 2%; Finally, with interest rates rising from negative levels, the banks have finally seen an improvement in profitability, which helps to further protect the balance sheet in the event of exceptional losses; The indiscriminate selling of securities on both equity and fixed income certainly presents opportunities, especially for the largest names. The systemic national banks that are more diversified, profitable, and capitalized are a clear buy (and UniCredit is definitely within the parameters); In addition, Italian banks have managed to obtain a more balanced mix of the intermediation margin. In detail, looking at the revenue split, fee & commission income is at the top of the sector both in terms of incidence (40% compared to 25% of European peers) and assets (88 basis points compared to 49 basis points). The Italian institutions have also achieved credit quality in line with the levels of the Old Continent banks, reducing the gross NPL ratio (i.e., the ratio between non-performing loans and total loans) from 3.9% in 2021 to 2.8% in 2022. For European banks, the percentage fell from 3.2% in 2021 to 3% in 2022. In numbers, Italian banks have decreased NPL by €170 billion in the last 7 years (Fig 2); The cost of risk is also substantially in line with European banks, also considering that the provisions of the Italian banks include a significant weight of extraordinary write-downs; As already emphasized in the Intesa Sanpaolo follow-up note, the Italian banks are currently trading at a 30% discount versus the average of European banks (0.58x vs 0.80x).

Italy NPL evolution at the aggregate level

Source: Banca D'Italia - Fig 2.

Why are we still see capital upside potential in UniCredit?

Among the European banks (including SocGen), UniCredit had the greatest direct risk to Russia. In detail, Alfa-Bank, founded in 1990 by the oligarch Mikhail Fridman (who is still the major shareholder), is the largest private bank in Russia with 62 billion in assets and 486 offices. UniCredit is an indirect shareholder through the Luxembourg vehicle ABH Holdings, of which it holds a 9.9% equity stake. In November 2021, Piazza Gae Aulenti exercised the put option on the entire stake (which is worth €305 million), but the Ukraine invasion blocked the deal. In recent days, as reported by the Financial Times, Fridman and the other oligarch Pyotr Aven would like to sell their stakes in the bank to the other partner Andrei Kosogov with the aim of obtaining the lifting of Western sanctions. This might provide a sell-possibility to UniCredit, too. In detail, Russian cross-border exposure was reduced, at minimal costs, by a total of around 66%, or around €4.1 billion. Here at the Lab, we also published a report called No Gift For Russia that is worth reading; M&A Optionality; Potentially More Gains Ahead; Best-in-class cost/income ratio evolution (Fig 1) with unlikely to pay, bad loans, and NPL at the minimum level (Fig 2); Even if it is just a rumor from Reuters, but not yet confirmed, UniCredit would be willing to recall the "Additional Tier 1" perpetual loan placed in May 2017. Given Credit Suisse's latest news, early redemption of ATier 1 would be a clear sign of trust to the markets. In detail, the UniCredit AT1, issued for an amount of €1.25 billion, pays a fixed rate coupon for the first 6 years equal to 6.625% on a six-monthly basis; With an implied Return of tangible Equity estimates for 2023 at 6.5%, a target of 10%, and a total return (considering dividend and buyback) at more than 30% in 2023, we confirm our buy rating with a price of €19.5 vs the current at €16.4 per share.

Source: UniCredit Q4 and FY results presentation - Fig 1

UniCredit NPE, bad loans and UTP evolution

Fig 2.

