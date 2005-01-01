nattrass

Introduction

I’ve written three bullish articles on SA about U.S. third-party logistics provider Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) so far, the latest of which was in January when I said that the balance sheet was strong, and that net revenues and EBITDA remained high despite the end of the boost from COVID-19 lockdowns.

On March 27, Radiant Logistics released its Q2 FY23 financial results and it has now completed the process of bringing its filings current with the SEC. I think the quarterly results were solid as adjusted EBITDA came in at $15.4 million, just 8.4% below a year earlier. The adjusted earnings per share [EPS] stood at $0.21, which means that the company is trading at an annualized adjusted P/E ratio of just 6.5x. In addition, the net debt is now negative for the first time ever. Overall, the business is performing better than I anticipated. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q2 FY23 financial results

In case you haven't read any of my previous articles about Radiant Logistics, here's a brief description of the business. The firm specializes in the provision of air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services, including truckload services, less than truckload services, and intermodal services across the USA and Canada. The majority of net revenues come from freight forwarding solutions and the focus is on arranging shipment of goods that are generally larger than shipments handled by integrated carriers of primarily small parcels. Radiant Logistics has been growing rapidly over the past 15 years thanks to over 10 acquisitions of small competitors but its organic growth has been lacking. The latest acquisition included Cascade Enterprises of Minnesota in October 2022 for $5.24 million (see page 29 here) and Radiant currently has over 100 operating locations and about 25 offices in North America. The business got a strong boost from COVID-19 test kit chartering and supply chain disruption in 2021 and early 2022. In Q1 2022 alone, Radiant Logistics was involved in the chartering of 24 aircraft flying 85.4 million COVID test kits and revenues from its COVID-related charter business came in at $62.2 million.

Radiant Logistics

Turning our attention to the Q2 FY23 financial results, I was expecting gross revenues and EBITDA to decline to about $270 million and $15 million, respectively. With the boost from the COVID 19 lockdowns and supply chain disruptions gone, I thought that the financial performance of Radiant Logistics would be slightly weaker compared to Q1 FY23 when it booked gross revenues of $331 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million. Well, revenues and EBITDA fell quarter on quarter but by smaller amounts than I anticipated. Gross revenues declined by 17.2% year on year to $278.1 million while adjusted EBITDA went down by 8.4% to $15.3 million. Back in July, I said that EBITDA levels could drop to about $10 million per quarter in the near future and it seems I was wrong. During the Q2 FY23 earnings call, Radiant Logistics founder and CEO Bohn Crain said that his estimate for a normalized run rate EBITDA was $55 million to $60 million per year.

Radiant Logistics

The adjusted net income was $10.5 million. In addition, Radiant Logistics booked $40.9 million in net cash provided by operating activities as accounts receivable decreased by $27.7 million quarter on quarter. The company also repurchased another 620,347 shares, thus bringing down the number of shares outstanding to 48,179,832. However, it seems that there have been no share buybacks since the start of the 2023 calendar year as Radiant Logistics revealed during its Q2 FY23 financial report that the number of shares outstanding stood at 48,181,256 as of March 20.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, the strong operating cash flow allowed Radiant Logistics to boost its cash position by $38.3 million during Q2 FY23 to $62 million. The company thus had no net debt for the first time in its history as finance leases and notes payable stood at just $55.2 million at the end of December.

Radiant Logistics

In my view, the balance sheet is strong and Radiant Logistics could complete two or three acquisitions before the end of 2023, which should return its business back to growth.

Turning our attention to the valuation, the enterprise value stands at $270.8 million as of the time of writing and the adjusted EV/EBITDA ratio on an annualized basis is 4.4x. The adjusted P/E ratio, in turn, is 6.5x. I continue to think that Radiant should be trading at about 12x EV/EBITDA due to its history of compelling revenue and EBITDA growth since it was created in 2005 and this would put the share price at about $15.15.

Looking at the risks for the bull case, I think that the major one is a recession in the US in the near future as this would affect revenues and profitability significantly. According to a survey released this week by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), more than half of economists expect a recession at some point in 2023. Another risk here is that the share prices of microcap companies can sometimes decrease for spurious and unknown reasons.

Investor takeaway

The Q2 FY23 financial results of Radiant Logistics surpassed my expectations, and I was pleasantly surprised that the company has no net debt for the first time in its history. In my view, this opens the door for at least two acquisitions by the end of 2023 which should allow Radiant Logistics to return to growth unless the US faces a recession soon.

The normalized annual run rate EBITDA is about $60 million per year, and I think it could increase to $70 million with the purchase of one or two competitors. Radiant Logistics is still on my watchlist, and I rate RLGT stock as a speculative buy due to the challenging global macroeconomic conditions.