High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HGHAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.62K Followers

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:HGHAF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Maguire - CEO

Lance Mierendorf - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy Research Services Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2022 Q4 Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire. Please go ahead.

Mike Maguire

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone, or good afternoon to those in Canada. I’m talking to you from Brisbane at the moment, and thank you for your patience waiting for us to begin as I experienced a few technical difficulties getting online.

Welcome to High Arctic’s fourth quarter conference call. Today, I’ll be providing an update on the press release we issued early this morning, March 28th. Following my remarks, I will hand the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Lance Mierendorf, and Lance will be discussing our financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022.

After our formal comments, we’ll open the call to answer any questions that you may have. Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these risks, please take a look at our management’s discussion and analysis and the 2022 Annual Information Form available on our website or on SEDAR. Look under the heading Risk Factors.

Well, following the divestments of our Canadian Production Services segment in the third

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.