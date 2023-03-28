Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 8:05 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.62K Followers

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Farhan Ahmad - VP, IR

Sanjay Mehrotra - CEO, President & Director

Mark Murphy - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Muse - Evercore ISI

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Christopher Danely - Citigroup

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Hadi Orabi - TD Cowen

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Micron's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Farhan Ahmad, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Farhan Ahmad

Thank you, and welcome to Micron Technology's Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Conference Call. On the call with me today are Sanjay Mehrotra, our President and CEO, and Mark Murphy, our CFO. Today's call is being webcast from our Investor Relations site at investors.micron.com, including audio and slides. In addition, the press release detailing our quarterly results has been posted on the website, along with the prepared remarks for this call.

Today's discussion of financial results is presented on a non-GAAP financial basis, unless otherwise specified. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures may be found on our website. We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on Twitter, @MicronTech.

As a reminder, the matters we are discussing today include forward-looking statements regarding market demand and supply, our expected results and other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made today. We

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.