nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 8:20 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.62K Followers

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Harrison Masters - Investor Relations

Pierre Naude - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Greg Orenstein - Chief Financial Officer

Josh Glover - President, Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Josh Beck - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Charles Nabhan - Stephens

Jackson Ader - SVB MoffettNathanson

Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Ken Suchoski - Autonomous

Mauro Molina - Piper Sandler

Adam Bergere - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the nCino Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today’s program is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Harrison Masters Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Harrison Masters

Good afternoon and welcome to nCino's fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. With me on today's call are Pierre Naude, nCino's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Orenstein, Chief Financial Officer; and Josh Glover, President and Chief Revenue Officer.

During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding trends, strategies and the anticipated performance of our business, including, without limitation, the acquisition and integration of SimpleNexus. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations entail certain assumptions made as of today's date and are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings and other publicly available documents, the financial services industry and global economic conditions. nCino disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.