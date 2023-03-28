Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 8:43 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.62K Followers

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Micciche - VP, IR

Yogesh Gupta - President and CEO

Anthony Folger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Ray McDonough - Guggenheim Partners

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Bo Yin - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Progress Software's Q1 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Michael Micciche, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Micciche

Okay Sherry, thank you very much. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us for Progress Software's first fiscal quarter 2023 financial results conference call. With us today is Yogesh Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, let's go over our Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and operating performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives, our integration of MarkLogic, and other information that might be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking information represents Progress Software's outlook and guidance only as of today and is subject to risks and uncertainties.

For a description of the factors that may affect our results, please refer to the Risk Factors in our most recent Form 10-K. Progress Software assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements included in this call.

Additionally, on this call, all the financial figures we discuss are non-GAAP measures unless otherwise indicated and you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP numbers in our financial results

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.