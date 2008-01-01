Market Turmoil Leaves Credit In Limbo

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • If the recent crisis of confidence was created by bigger concerns about inflation and sharp moves in rates, the focus now is more on Alpha, the issuers in credit markets.
  • Another drag on bank risk comes from the US regional banks.
  • Significant volatility over the past two weeks has seen spreads jolting wider on the back of increased uncertainty in the global banking system and violent swings in rates markets.
  • Corporate hybrids did see some underperformance in recent weeks, widening initially by 44bp in sympathy with subordinated bank debt.

Financial Market Charts

da-kuk

By Timothy Rahill, Credit Strategist and Jeroen van den Broek, Global Head of Sector Research

Recent market turbulence might get you asking 'just what sort of crisis is this?'. We think it's one that will be reflected in both short

Eurozone bank lending shows another contraction

Source: ING, Macrobond

Euro credit spread developments

Source: ING, ICE

USD credit spread developments

Source: ING, ICE

EUR credit curves flatter on the back of short end underperformance

Source: ING, ICE

USD credit curves substantially flatter on the back of short end underperformance

Source: ING, ICE

Cross currency basis swap and USD EUR spread differential 5yr

Source: ING, ICE, Refinitiv

Cross currency basis swap and USD EUR spread differential 10yr

Source: ING, ICE, Refinitiv

Financial spreads underperforming versus corporates

Source: ING, ICE

Non-Financial versus Financial regression

Source: ING, ICE

iTraxx main versus Non-Financial index – 5yr regression

Source: ING, ICE, Refinitiv

iTraxx senior Financial versus Financial index – 5yr regression

Source: ING, ICE, Refinitiv

The cost of hybrid capital remains very high

Source: ING, ICE, Refinitiv

Corporate fund flows

Source: ING, EPFR

Sovereign fund flows

Source: ING, EPFR

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.79K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.