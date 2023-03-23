Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) isn’t the most exciting stock, as its main business focus has conflicting perspectives. Over the decades, MO has adapted to the changing landscape surrounding tobacco products, but the negative stigma remains. Putting the dividend aside, MO hasn’t been a good investment as shares have declined by -28.55% in the past 5 years, and over the past year, shares have declined by -14.46%. The only saving grace has been the growing dividend which now yields 8.49%. From a numbers standpoint, MO is a profit center generating billions in net income and free cash flow (FCF) and trades at a mid-single-digit P/E ratio. MO just finished its 2023 investor day which was positive for dividend investors, but the market seems unimpressed as shares have barely ticked higher. From a dividend perspective, MO is committed to growing the annual dividend and rewarding shareholders by returning the lion’s share of its EPS, but even if MO can grow its top and bottom line in the years to come, it may not move the needle in changing the market’s perception of MO.

Altria Group

The future of Altria’s dividend is strong and income investors should enjoy the recent news

MO knows that its lucrative dividend is important to its shareholder base and is a focal point of the investment. Sal Mancuso, MO’s CFO, penned an open letter to shareholders for the 2023 investment day. Since 2010, MO has allocated approximately 80% of its Adjusted EPS toward its dividend. The characteristics of MO’s dividend are rivaled by a limited number of companies. MO has increased its dividend 57 times over the past 53 years, and since the end of 2018, the dividend has grown from $3.20 to $3.76 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1%. Mr. Mancuso specifically stated that MO would move away from the previous goal of returning 80% of the Adjusted Diluted EPS to shareholders in the annual dividend to establish a new methodology. MO will create a progressive dividend goal with a target of providing annual dividend growth in the mid-single digits.

Altria Group

What exactly is mid-single-digit growth? I would consider 1-3% low, 4-6% mid-range, and 7-9% high and use a 1/3rd methodology. So what does this mean for shareholders? Below I built 3 examples and extrapolated the dividend out to 2030 with a 4, 5, and 6% annual dividend growth rate. Based on the $3.76 dividend in 2023, at a 4% annual dividend growth rate, MO’s dividend would increase by 31.59% ($1.19) in 2030. If the growth rate comes in at 5%, the dividend would increase by 40.71% ($1.53) in 2030, and at 6%, the dividend would increase by 50.36% ($1.89) in 2030. The annual dividend would range between $4.95 - $5.65 in 20230 under a mid-single-digit annual growth rate.

Steven Fiorillo

Mo just went ex-dividend on 3/23/23 and is scheduled to pay its first dividend on 4/28/23. If you were to purchase shares of MO today, excluding the first quarterly dividend of 2023, each share of MO would produce $30.26 in dividends through 2030, which is just under 8 years. Prior to the powers of compound interest, this would be 67.67% of the current share price of $44.72. This is why MO is an interesting investment; putting the stigma aside, for every share purchased, it will generate more than 2/3rds the initial investment over the next 8 years in dividend income, while still producing future dividends and having equity value tied to the shares.

MO offers income investors an interesting value proposition. While the current dividend has decades of growth backed into it, management is making a commitment to shareholders regarding the future of dividend growth. MO has delivered a plan to 2028, and there is no reason to believe MO won’t continue increasing the dividend post-2028. There aren’t many companies yielding 8.49% that have a history of dividend growth MO has or are committed to growing the dividend further, regardless of what the yield may be.

Seeking Alpha

MO has a strong balance sheet, and the rising rate environment isn’t impacting them

MO has $4.03 billion in cash on hand, with $9.6 billion in long-term investments. In 2022, MO generated $12.53 billion in EBITDA, $5.76 billion in net income, and $8.05 billion in FCF. MO has $25.12 billion in long-term debt, with $26.68 billion in total debt on the balance sheet. From a leverage standpoint, MO’s long-term goal is to operate with a capital structure with a 2x debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Today MO is operating at a 2.13x debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

From 2023 – 2027 MO has $5.6 billion of debt maturing annually and another $5.8 billion from 2029 – 2032. From a leverage perspective, MO is in a fantastic position. By generating billions in profits annually and having billions in cash on hand, the debt maturities are a moot point. Based on MO’s current numbers, they can eliminate the debt maturing on an annual basis through 2032, or they could choose to refinance when rates decline and extend their debt maturity profile. I think it’s unlikely that MO will retire the debt from now until 2032, as that would put them at a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.22x based on the EBITDA generated in 2022. The positive aspect is that MO generates billions of profits which affords them options on how they want to allocate capital. MO isn’t overly leveraged, and the rising rate environment isn’t impacting them.

Altria Group

Conclusion

Over the previous 5 years, MO has allocated $6 billion to buybacks, decreasing its outstanding shares by -4.74%. In addition to growing its dividend by mid-single-digit annually, MO is projecting that its EPS will also grow at a mid-single-digit rate through 2028. MO has a track record of changing with the times, and the next 5-years are no different as MO will look to generate billions from smoke-free revenue. While I feel MO is undervalued, I won’t be surprised if shares don’t get the respect they deserve, and I am looking at this as a pure income play. The negative stigma around smoking continues to act as a dark cloud following MO, and I am not sure it will dissipate.

Despite investor sentiment, MO is a dividend powerhouse, yielding 8.49% with a clear path for EPS and dividend growth. While there are more attractive investments for capital appreciation, few can mimic MO from a dividend standpoint when it comes to yield and annual compound growth rate. I feel that MO is a buy for any dividend seeker as it has a strong balance sheet and does a phenomenal job of returning capital to shareholders.