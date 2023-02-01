Silvercorp: Precious Metals Miners May Become Our New Central Banks

Mar. 28, 2023 10:50 PM ETSilvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), SVM:CA3 Comments
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.04K Followers

Summary

  • As was the case with the 2008 financial crisis, it is nearly impossible to have a clear understanding currently of the potential for catastrophe engulfing the entire global financial system.
  • The next few months might be crucial in the way that the current banking turbulence, and our response to it will shape the future of global finance.
  • Silvercorp stock might be one of the most undervalued investment opportunities that can act as a hedge against the possibility of the Western or possibly the global financial system imploding.
  • Silvercorp's financial fundamentals are solid, while its outlook is potentially very bright, together with the outlook for silver.

Ingots of pure gold, silver and copper on a rocky ground with flowing water. , valuable minerals

Oat_Phawat

Investment thesis

Silvercorp (NYSE:SVM) together with silver, gold, and other commodities miners may be on the verge of entering a new era in terms of their role in the global economy. What they produce is generally thought of as mostly

Silvercorp revenue by metal

Silvercorp

SIlvercorp financial analysis and stock information

Seeking Alpha

US 10 year bond yield

FRED

Total global debt

Reuters

Global index of all commodities

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Silvercorp silver reserves

Silvercorp

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.04K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVM, GOLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.