What Drives S&P 500 Rebalance Turnover?

Mar. 28, 2023 11:06 PM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500® undergoes quarterly updates - more colloquially known as rebalances - after the close of the third Friday in March, June, September, and December.
  • Unlike many other indices, S&P 500 constituent changes are made on an ongoing, as-needed basis to maintain the index’s 500 company count and to ensure the S&P 500 continues to meet its stated objective of measuring the large-cap U.S. equity segment.
  • Overall, the S&P 500 rebalances offer quarterly updates that help the index meet its stated objective.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Hamish Preston

The S&P 500® undergoes quarterly updates - more colloquially known as rebalances - after the close of the third Friday in March, June, September, and December. These updates typically affect the S&P 500’s composition and have turnover implications for investors tracking

The S&P 500 Rebalance Typically Affected around 0.8% of the Index's Market Capitalization

Most S&P 500 Constituent Changes Did Not Happen at A Rebalance

S&P 500 Company Component Updates Drove Rebalance Turnover, Historically

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.19K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.