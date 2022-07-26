UiPath: Stable Company With Long-Term Runway And Favorable Tailwinds

Mar. 28, 2023 11:13 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)
Summary

  • In uncertain economic environments, companies tend to focus on cost-cutting rather than exploring new technologies.
  • Europe, Middle East and Africa, which contributes more than 20% of revenue, continues to have hampered growth amidst conflicts and sanctions.
  • Hence, expect to see choppy financial results over the short term.
  • However, I am confident of UiPath’s future potential and have picked it as a Long-Term Winner to add to my portfolio.

Close up of businessman using a laptop with graphs and charts on a laptop computer.

courtneyk

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is one of the market leaders in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The company began as a pure play on RPA, but has since evolved into a Business Automation Platform, a one-stop solution for businesses looking to operate at greater

ARR trend

UiPath 4Q2023 Earnings Slides

High Value Customer Growth

Author's Own from UiPath Financials

Operating Income Trend

UiPath FY2023 Supplemental

The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023

UiPath 4Q2023 Earnings Slides

ARR Growth

UiPath 424B4 Prospectus

Customer Growth Potential

UiPath Analyst Day Presentation

UiPath TAM

UiPath Analyst Day Presentation

Old age dependency ratio prediction

United Nations, World Population Prospects 2019

Daniel Dines Picture

UiPath Blog: Daniel Dines

Founder led vs Non Founder led results

Refinitiv Eikon Data

Go-to-market Enhancements

UiPath 4Q2023 Earnings Slides

ARR yoy changes

Author's Own from UiPath Financials

Dollar Based Net Retention Rate Trend

Author's Own from UiPath Financials

UiPath Valuation

Seeking Alpha

I am a private investor with an accounting background. The study of financial statements and businesses intrigues me, and I have been actively investing in the markets since 2016 with private and family funds. My focus is on finding Long-Term Winners, companies with the potential to at least 10x my investment over the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

