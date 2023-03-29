iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 28, 2023 11:15 PM ETiCAD, Inc. (ICAD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.62K Followers

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dana Brown - President, Chief Executive Officer

​Dan Shea - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Linnell Faber - Executive Assistant to Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Per Ostlund - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

David Turkaly - JMP Securities

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Market

Operator

Good day and welcome to the iCAD Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host is Linnell Faber. Ma’am, the floor is yours.

Linnell Faber

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for iCAD’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. On the call today we have Dana Brown, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before turning the call over to Dana, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on the call today. These forward-looking statements are based on iCAD’s current expectation and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see today's press release in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

iCAD undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call. I would also note that management will refer to certain non GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures provide meaningful information for investors and reflect

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.