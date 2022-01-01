jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, I will explore four key reasons why I am buying Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares. Despite a weak fourth quarter in 2022, caused by inflation, economic concerns, and geopolitical tensions, DOW's annual performance remained solid, and the firm's long-term value generation potential remains robust. DOW, a global producer of various chemicals, emerged from the Dow Chemical Company and DuPont merger in 2019 and has since established itself as a significant player in the chemicals industry. DOW's North American ethylene and propylene production is a crucial foundation for many chemical and plastic products used in various applications. The four reasons that I believe make DOW stock a valuable investment are its cost advantage in North America, one of the highest dividend yields among its peers, a strong balance sheet, and the fact that the shares are trading at a 46% discount. While DOW faces some challenges, I believe that these factors position DOW stock well for long-term value creation.

Reason #1: Cost advantage

DOW's cost advantage in North America has been a key factor in its success over the years. By relying on low-cost natural gas-based feedstocks, DOW has been able to produce chemical derivatives more cheaply than many of its international competitors. This advantage has been supported by the geographical dichotomy that exists between North American and European/Asian producers. While the latter relies on oil-based naphtha for roughly two-thirds of their operations, North American producers benefit from a natural gas-based feedstock for about 90% of their production. This difference has allowed DOW to benefit from low-cost natural gas prices, resulting in cheaper raw materials and lower production costs.

However, there is a possibility that DOW's cost advantage in North America may decrease over time due to a permanent increase in natural gas prices. This could lead to a decline in margins in the long run. Several factors could contribute to a permanent increase in natural gas prices. One such factor is the persistent global demand for North American liquefied natural gas, coupled with uncertainties in the worldwide energy landscape. Another contributing factor is the ongoing global shift towards renewable energy sources, which can boost demand for natural gas as a cleaner substitute for other fossil fuels. Moreover, geopolitical events like wars or trade disputes can disrupt the international supply of natural gas, resulting in elevated prices.

Reason #2: Among the highest dividend yield among peers

DOW has consistently paid quarterly dividends of 70 cents. Although the dividend has not increased, it still yields 5.3%, which is among the highest yields in its peer group and comparable to LYB.

The dividend appears safe, as it costs DOW $2 billion, while the free cash flow reached $5.2 billion in 2022. Based on the assumptions used in the DCF (detailed later in this article), I anticipate that the free cash flow will range between $3.2 and $4.8 billion over the next seven years, comfortably covering the current dividend.

Reason #3: Strong balance sheet

DOW boasts a healthy balance sheet, holding $4.9 billion in cash reserves and carrying $16.7 billion in outstanding debt. With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3x, DOW possesses a substantial financial cushion for covering dividend payments, making acquisitions, or investing in its operations.

Reason #4: The shares are trading at a 46% discount

Based on my DCF valuation, I estimate DOW's shares to be worth $76, using a cost of capital of 8.6% derived from an unlevered beta of 1.09 for the industry. In the medium term, I anticipate DOW maintaining its cost advantage, as most of its total production capacity is located in North America, where it can leverage natural gas-derived feedstocks for lower production costs. LyondellBasell (LYB) also has a cost advantage, although only about half of its ethylene and propylene production takes place in North America. (For my perspective on LYB, please refer to my latest article).

However, DOW's recent revenue growth has been hindered by global supply chain constraints, which have led to manufacturing disruptions for some customers and reduced demand for DOW's products. Consequently, I expect these lower volumes to impact 2023 results negatively. As these challenges subside, growth is likely to resume around 2024. DOW's profitability is also influenced by fluctuating feedstock costs, as most of its product prices shift based on Brent crude oil price movements.

While margins may be affected in 2023 due to the mentioned constraints, I foresee continuous improvement up to 2028, driven by operational leverage and maturing initiatives. Nevertheless, margins may gradually decline because of a permanent increase in natural gas prices. The following are my primary assumptions:

Conclusion

DOW presents a strong investment opportunity due to its cost advantage in North America, one of the highest dividend yields among peers, a robust balance sheet, and a significantly discounted share price. Despite facing some challenges, such as global supply chain constraints, fluctuating feedstock costs, and the potential for a permanent increase in natural gas prices, Dow is well-positioned for long-term value creation. Based on my DCF valuation, DOW's shares are worth $76.