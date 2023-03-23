Banks Digital Future: Competition With China

Mar. 29, 2023 12:51 AM ET
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.41K Followers

Summary

  • The digital world of banking and finance is right around the corner.
  • The world of money and finance has moved to the point where a central bank digital currency must be introduced and bank runs stopped.
  • The big concern that must be overcome in introducing a digital currency to the United States is the assurance that individual information will remain confidential.
  • China has moved in the direction of a central bank digital currency in its efforts to challenge the United States as the number one currency in the world.
  • However, the Chinese government wants to have access to the private information of individuals.

The cbdc or central bank digital currency for business concept 3d rendering

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

The future has become very clear.

The financial world is becoming digital.

The structure of banking must change.

We read in the Wall Street Journal about the "failure to appreciate the danger in bank dependence on

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.41K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.