niphon/iStock via Getty Images

The future has become very clear.

The financial world is becoming digital.

The structure of banking must change.

We read in the Wall Street Journal about the "failure to appreciate the danger in bank dependence on deposits about the $250,000 federal insurance limit."

"Banks had come to depend more on such deposits."

"Regulators (of the Silicon Valley Bank and the Signature bank) acknowledge they didn't stress such a concern because the big deposits were from SVB's and Signature's core customers, who, it was thought, would stick around."

"In fact, deposits fled far faster than had ever happened before, aided both by social media-fueled feat and by technology that allowed people to move vast sums with a few taps on a smartphone.

This picture is backed up by the statement of Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup Inc. (C), who recently stated,

"Mobile apps and consumers' ability to move millions of dollars with a few clicks of a button mark a sea change for how banks manage and regulators respond to the risk of bank runs."

As the authors of this article claim in the Headlines, "The Economy Changed, Regulators Didn't."

What has changed?

The ability of depositors to remove their money from a bank in a very, very short period of time.

One of the reasons why a "commercial bank" could combine a lending facility and a payments facility within the same organization was that the technology was so slow that banks could be structured and regulated in a way that, except for extreme situations, the two facilities could be combined in one institution.

Still, the commercial banking system was plagued by "bank runs" on a rather frequent basis.

But, that was the best that could be done, and bankers were advised to behave cautiously so as to avoid getting into situations where deposit runs might take place.

Bankers were looked at as very conservative people.

I know, I ran three banks. Also, I was even closer to the edge because all three banks I was associated with were "turnarounds".

The Digital World

Now, however, the world is becoming digital.

In my view of the future, all finance is going to go digital.

As I have argued for years...money and finance are just information. They can very easily be turned into just 0's and 1's.

And, as technology improved, it became easier and easier just to make money and finance into computer inputs.

That is what happened.

Now, we are on the edge of everything in the world of money and finance becoming just 0's and 1's.

But, this makes the world of commercial banking very perilous. Having the lending function right next to the payments function brings on the risk that, in the past, could be controlled to some extent.

Things have got to change.

The United States is going to have to change. And, it is going to have to move relatively fast.

Why?

Primarily because of China.

The Move To Digital

The United States has the "Number 1" currency in the world.

China would like to challenge that position.

Up to now, the United States continues to hold a pretty substantial lead.

But, China feels that the real challenge is going to come in the future as the world becomes more and more digital.

The digital, as it is presently perceived, can be controlled by the private sector of the economy, and this is where the cyber-currencies come into play, and the public sector of the economy, in the form of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC).

What has China done?

China has forbidden all efforts to build cyber-currencies and is focusing on the evolution of a Central Bank Digital Currency.

China is not the only country working on a CBDC.

At least four other countries in the world have already produced a CBDC. And many more nations are in the process of producing their own CBDC.

The United States is also working on a CBDC but there is very little information floating around that tells us where the effort is and what the effort looks like.

But, China is on the leading edge and all indications point to the fact that they are finding success.

And, as said before, they are working hard to come out as the leader in this area, the leader of the world. Quite a few other countries are working to succeed in the digital world...and this means they can work with China and advance with them.

The Benefit

Not only will a CBDC be technologically advanced and efficient, but with the whole world going digital, the leader in this field is going to become a dominant force in world finance and economics.

And, one of the immediate benefits of having a CBDC in place is that it will end "bank runs."

The banking world will not have to be structured and regulated to prevent bank runs. These deposits will have 100 percent reserves.

The Issue Of Concern

The other side of the coin, so to speak, is that the governments will have close to complete control of personal financial information.

This is obviously not a very happy state of affairs for the many people that want to keep all this information private.

The interesting thing about this concern is that the idea of a 100 percent reserve currency was developed by "libertarians" in 1933, in a response to the events of the Great Depression.

The original proposal was called "the Chicago Plan" because it was developed by economists at the University of Chicago, a place where a lot of "libertarian" economists resided. For example, Milton Friedman, the Nobel prize-winning economist and a strong advocate for libertarian ideas was very much in support of the 100 percent reserve program.

But times have changed. We did not have a computer-based currency back then.

So, this is one issue that is going to have to be dealt with, right up front.

Again, the example people point to is again...China.

China would like to have all the financial information of its citizens on record. China would like to know everything about everyone.

A Central Bank Digital Currency can certainly satisfy the desires of China's leaders.

But we don't want that environment to exist here in the United States.

So, we have to see what the United States is going to offer.

Privacy must be maintained for U.S. citizens.

The Future

Money and finance are going to go digital.

Sooner, hopefully, or later, the United States will have a Central Bank Digital Currency.

In so doing, the United States will continue to have the number 1 currency in the world.

But we are going to have to work hard to maintain privacy.

We have our work cut out for us!